Law and order briefs

Tucson police officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a two-year-old child and their mother injured on Friday.
At about 6:30 p.m., a silver or gray 2000’s Ford F150 struck the pair as a family member pushed the child in a stroller with their mother next to them in the crosswalk at West Irvington Road and South 9th Avenue.
The child remains in critical condition, the department said. Their mother, who is six months pregnant, suffered minor injuries.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1