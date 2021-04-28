Law and order briefs

Police: Man killed in crash
A 54-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck that police said may have been racing another truck.
Tucson police officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Sarnoff Drive around 6 p.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles.
The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord, later identified as Timothy Michael Tengler, was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Traffic detectives determined that a white 2003 Ford F-250 and a maroon 2005 Dodge 1500 were heading east on Golf Links and, according to witness statements, were each traveling in excess of 80 mph, police said. The two trucks appeared to have been racing each other, police said.
Tengler was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Golf Links onto Sarnoff when his vehicle collided with the Ford F-250, police said.
An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit determined the drivers of the Ford F-250 and Dodge 1500 were not impaired at the time of the collision.
Investigators have determined that excessive speed by both the Ford and Dodge was the major contributing factor in the collision. Charges are pending the completion of the investigation and determination of speed.
FBI: Man shot by VA officer
A man has been charged with assaulting federal officers during an incident in which he was shot by one of the officers at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, the FBI said Wednesday.
Kevin Stennis Gordon, 55, was taken into custody by the FBI on Saturday, the agency said.
According to a federal complaint Gordon was found in a construction site on the grounds of the VA hospital, 3601 S. Sixth Ave., pushing a cart containing a pallet with pipe valves. The VA officers told Gordon he could not take the construction company’s property, according to a complaint filed by the FBI.
At one point, the complaint states, Gordon tipped the cart over spilling the pallet and pipe valves. Gordon then pulled out a metal rod with hinges on the end and swung it at a distance from the officers. He then stepped forward and swung the pipe, striking an officer in the forearm causing a scratch. Another VA officer then pepper sprayed Gordon, who dropped the metal rod, the complaint states.
Gordon then picked up a rock and threw it at the officers, but missed, the complaint states. The officers told Gordon they did not want to hurt him, but he then pulled out a pipe, about 2 feet long, from his pants and started swinging it at the officers, the complaint states.
When Gordon lunged at one of the officers the pipe hit the officer’s handgun and the officer fired one round, striking Gordon in the lower left torso. As the officers rendered first aid, Gordon continued to fight with them, the complaint states.
There was no indication in the complaint on the seriousness of Gordon’s wound.