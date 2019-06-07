One person dead after shooting northwest of Tucson
Deputies are investigating after a shooting northwest of Tucson Friday afternoon left one person dead, according to Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
The shooting happened in the 8000 block of North Country Home Lane, north of Cortaro Farms Road, Jelineo said.
The department's homicide unit was on scene investigating.
Deputies say it was an isolated incident.
Gloria Knott
British retail tycoon facing assault charges in Tucson
British retail tycoon Philip Green is facing misdemeanor charges after a Tucson pilates instructor accused him of touching her inappropriately and making inappropriate comments, court records show.
Green, chairman of the retail company Arcadia Group, faces four counts of assault, according to a criminal complaint filed in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court.
He allegedly slapped the instructor on her butt repeatedly and made sexually suggestive comments to her during one of her pilates classes in 2016, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department incident report.
Again in 2018, Green, who owns a home in Tucson and visits from the United Kingdom, allegedly walked into the instructor's pilates class and repeatedly touched her inappropriately, according to the report.
The woman reported the incidents to her bosses at the resort and spa where she taught, according to the report.
In a statement given to CNN on behalf of Green, he said he "strenuously denies these allegations and is disappointed that the charges have been filed in his absence."
Stephanie Casanova
Man sentenced to prison for fatal hookah lounge shooting
A 22-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday after he previously pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in connection with the death of a man outside a Tucson hookah lounge in 2018.
Dominic Blount was initially arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder on Aug. 1, 2018, five days after an apparent gang-related shooting left Avrum Diaz, 29, dead, according to court documents.
Detectives determined Diaz was with a group of friends about to enter Casablanca Hookah Lounge, near East Speedway Boulevard and North Swan Road, when an altercation started with another group in the parking lot, Tucson police said in 2018.
A short time later, gunfire was exchanged between Diaz and at least two other people, police said. Investigators believe Blount fired his gun 11 times and Diaz at least eight times during the incident, according to court documents.
Blount pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of negligent homicide in late April, said Krisanne LoGalbo, a spokeswoman for Pima County Superior Court.
Shaq Davis
Drug ring leader sentenced to 25 years
A U.S. district judge sentenced the leader of a marijuana trafficking organization to 25 years in prison Monday, according to authorities.
Carlos Correa, 29, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. He had been previously sentenced in state court for the slaying of a person involved in the trafficking organization, the release said.
Correa of Hereford, about 18 miles southeast of Sierra Vista, is the last of eight federal defendants to be sentenced in a multi-agency investigation into the marijuana-smuggling enterprise, according to the release.
Authorities started investigating Correa’s drug smuggling enterprise in June 2015, after Border Patrol agents at the Willcox checkpoint found a car filled with marijuana and seized a phone containing photos of firearms with obliterated serial numbers, narcotics packaged for distribution and large sums of money, the release said.
On Feb 26, 2016, Correa killed a fellow drug organization member during a dispute involving marijuana load payments, the release said. Correa pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Cochise County and was sentenced to 16 years in prison in that case.
Stephanie Casanova