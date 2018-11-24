Man suspected in slaying is arrested
A man believed to have killed a woman in a midtown home was arrested Friday, authorities say.
David James Bohart, 34, was booked into the Pima County jail and faces one count of second-degree murder, a Tucson police news release said.
On Wednesday, officers received a call from a man about a person seriously injured or dead at a home in the 5700 block of East 24th Street.
Officers found Marika L. Jones, 49, dead from obvious signs of sharp-force trauma, the news release said.
Detectives searched the home and found a Department of Corrections file belonging to Bohart. They confirmed he had been released from prison, and became aware of an arrest warrant naming him for failing to check into a Cottonwood treatment facility.
Bohart was arrested by Tucson police on Friday at a Tucson hotel, with assistance from members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and booked into jail.
Shaq Davis
Police ID man killed at south-side restaurant
Tucson police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside south-side BK Tacos and Hot Dogs shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, authorities say.
Bernardo Marin, 25, was found shot in the parking lot when officers arrived, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman. The restaurant is at 5118 S. 12th Ave.
Marin was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Officers learned from witnesses that a second man was in a vehicle south of the restaurant. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and remained there as of Friday night, Dugan said.
Marin and the other man were in the parking lot when at least two other men approached them, according to a police report. There was a short verbal altercation before gunshots were heard.
Officers are searching for the men who fled the scene. Dugan said the incident appeared to be gang-related.
