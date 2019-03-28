Boy arrested after bringing gun to NW-side school, officials say
A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of bringing a gun to his Marana elementary school and brandishing it in a threatening manner on Tuesday.
Sheriff's deputies and school resource officers apprehended the DeGrazia Elementary School sixth-grader and booked him into the Pima County juvenile detention facility, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a sheriff's spokesman.
The boy was charged with numerous felonies, including three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of theft of a firearm, one count of misconduct involving weapons and one count of interfering with an educational institution, Jelineo said.
No one was hurt, Jelineo said.
DeGrazia is a K-6 school in the Marana Unified School District.
Superintendent Doug Wilson wrote a letter to parents that said the sixth-grader had threatened three other students at the school with a firearm. The student was seen leaving the school and was later apprehended off campus, he said. Wilson said the student is no longer enrolled in the school.
The school activated its shelter-in-place emergency procedures until after the student was apprehended, Wilson said.
Tamara Crawley, a district spokeswoman, said the emergency procedures lasted about five minutes and the school day continued as scheduled.
Danyelle Khmara