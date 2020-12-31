Law and order briefs

Man dies after being shot at laundromat
Tucson police are seeking a killer after a fatal shooting Dec. 30 at a laundromat in a shopping center on the city’s east side.
The victim, Justin Gervon Chavis, 32, died in a hospital not long after he was shot at about 3 p.m. in the 7400 block of East 22nd Street, near South Kolb Road, the Tucson Police Department said.
Bystanders directed police to the laundry business, where officers worked to save the victim until paramedics arrived.
Chavis was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and died a short time later, a TPD news release said.
Detectives are following up on leads but have no suspects at this time, the news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call 88-CRIME which accepts anonymous tips.
Pedestrian fatally struck by car
A man crossing a busy street after dark on Tucson’s south side was struck and killed by a car Monday, police said.
The victim was not in a crosswalk when he died near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road, the Tucson Police Department said.
Officers who arrived around 8 p.m. Dec. 28 found the pedestrian in the road. Tucson Fire Department paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him but he was declared dead at the scene, TPD said.
Witnesses told traffic detectives the man was crossing Campbell Avenue from east to west when he was struck by a southbound silver Ford Fusion.
The Fusion driver remained at the scene and was tested by a DUI officer who found the driver was not impaired. The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. The investigation is ongoing.
Arizona Daily Star