Tucson police are investigating a homicide from early Sunday morning involving a man at an apartment complex at 301 W. Helen St., near West Speedway and North 11th Avenue, according to TPD spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. in which the caller had discovered a trail of blood and followed it to the victim.
Officers found the victim with stab wounds and gave first aid until members of the Tucson Fire Department arrived, Dugan said.
Shortly afterward, the man was pronounced dead.
The man has been identified, but his name was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
Based on evidence at the scenes and statements from witnesses, detectives said they believe there was an argument at the apartment complex, Dugan said.
There were no suspects in custody Sunday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.