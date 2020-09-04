Law and order briefs

A man who fired at police during a foot chase that ended with him being shot by an officer has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.
Tucson police identified the man as Fernando Pena Valenzuela, 34. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of being a prohibited possessor of a firearm, discharging a firearm within city limits and felony fleeing. He also had a previous felony warrant out for his arrest.
Police said earlier that Valenzuela, a convicted felon, fired two guns multiple times at police officers during a chase at a south-side mobile home park on Aug. 22.
TPD has released video from the officers’ body-worn cameras that shows the chase that ended with an officer shooting Valenzuela three times.
Police Chief Chris Magnus previously said that at one point during the chase Valenzuela, armed with guns in each hand, came within 16 feet of one of the officers and pointed the guns at him before being shot. The officer was warned that Valenzuela was approaching him from behind and he turned just in time to see the suspect coming around a corner.
The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. when officers were directed to a mobile home complex in the 3100 block of East Behan Street, near East Benson Highway and South Country Club Road, the possible location of a stolen vehicle, police said.
