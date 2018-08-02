Lawmakers voted to make it illegal to have “non-disclosure agreements” that bar someone who has settled a case of sexual assault or harassment from responding to questions from police or prosecutors or making statements in any criminal proceedings.
Rep. Maria Syms, R-Paradise Valley, called those agreements a “sexual predator loophole.” She said they leave future potential victims unaware that the person with whom they are dealing has a history of harassment or rape.
And the new law makes such agreements totally off limits if the person involved is a public official and uses public dollars for the settlement.
Another bill is a reaction to existing law and court rulings on child molestation that say someone charged with touching a child could claim that the action was “not motivated by sexual interest.”
Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, said it’s not fair to put that burden on the accused. And he questioned why someone who might be changing a diaper should have to go to court in the first place.
The measure he crafted says that child molestation laws do not apply to touching “that a reasonable person would recognize as normal caretaking interactions or responsibilities with a minor or vulnerable adult.”
Lawmakers, alarmed at the increasing presence of wrong-way drivers on urban freeways, also agreed to create a special category of offense for doing that, with a $500 fine and a requirement to attend traffic survival school. And those who are drunk while doing that will lose their licenses for at least a year.
Another traffic-related law prohibits photo radar citations from being sent out by the private companies that run these operations for cities and counties without first being reviewed by a law enforcement officer.
There also are new penalties for those who get into wrecks that kill or injure others if they are driving without insurance.
And anticipate paying an extra $4 on traffic tickets to pay for police equipment and training.