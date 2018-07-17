Officers with the Tucson Police Department, the UA Police Department and the sheriff’s department find their involvement in the Sixth Annual Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation Back to School Safety & Health Fair equally rewarding, according to Bonnie Faircloth, executive director of the foundation.
Faircloth said that approachable, one-on-one contact between law enforcement officers, students and parents has always been a key component of the fair, where students visit stations staffed by different officers to receive various school supplies.
“We want kids to know that law enforcement officers are their friends and they can come to them if there is anything at all that they need. These officers are experts on safety issues regarding children and their parents and they want to engage in a positive atmosphere to let families know that police are there to help and protect them,” Faircloth said.
This year, the effort will expand from its centralized location at Park Place mall to include an event in Marana. Students and families can visit with the Marana Police Department at a “satellite” location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Marana Middle School Gymnasium at 11285 W. Grier Road.
Sixth Annual Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation Back to School Safety & Health Fair
When: 9 a.m to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28.
Where: Center Court and east Hallway near Sears in Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway.
Cost: Free.
Festivities include opportunities to visit with officers of the Tucson Police Department, the UA Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, including specialized units such as K-9, SWAT, motorcycle, START Program that focuses on new teen drivers; school resource officers and more. Booths will provide information on internet safety, anti-bullying, school resources, home security and more, as well as free school supplies. Other services include more than 500 free bicycle helmets provided by Tucson Medical Center, free booster seats while supplies last for children ages 5 to 8 (child must be present, weigh more than 40 pounds and be under 4-feet, 9-inches tall) and free fingerprinting for children in K-12. For information, or to make a donation online to support the purchase of school supplies, visit the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation website at soazlef.org or call 207-2878.
In-kind donations of school supplies or backpacks can be dropped at 7660 E. Broadway, No. 205, or call 207-2878 to arrange for a pick-up.