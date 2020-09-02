Lawrence Gallagher and Honor Flight

Attached photo is from Honor Flight Chicago, Sept. 2, 2015 ─ the 70th anniversary of the end of WWII when the Japanese surrendered. There are 85 veterans pictured here, with an average age of 90. Many, including my dad Lawrence Gallagher, are no longer alive. But he has many descendants who are proud of his service. His son served in the Navy 20 years and his grandson also served in the Navy. He has a son-in-law, step-grandsons and even another generation after that who proudly served in the Army. We are all thankful for the defense of freedom they provided.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
