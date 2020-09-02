Our family would like to recognize our father/grandfather Cpl. Lawrence (Larry) W. Strahler. He was born April 1923, and lived on a farm in Waterford, Ohio. In January 1944, he was inducted into the U.S. Army. After completing basic training at Indian Town Gap, Penn., he joined the 377th Infantry Regiment of the 95th Infantry Division. He arrived in England in July 1944 and landed at Omaha Beach in August 1944. His division's objective was to retake the fortress at Metz, France, where he was seriously wounded and captured by the Germans in November 1944. As a POW, he then spent the next several months being moved around to several German hospitals before being liberated in March 1945. Larry was discharged at Fletcher's General Hospital, Cambridge, Ohio in January 1946. In November 1947, he relocated to Tucson and ran a successful gas station. In April 2017, Larry was awarded the French Legion of Honor medal for his military service in France. His other significant decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Prisoner of War Medal and the EAME Campaign Medal. He was an honest and humble man and remembered by many.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
