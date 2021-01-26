Leaning on faith in fearful situations

Wow, you’re really in it right now. Your world is crumbling. You’ve faced stuff before, but this looks as bad as you’ve seen. It may be attack from people, betrayal by someone loved and trusted, unemployment, loss of home or car, a devastating disease. How will you make it? What will you do?
That common God-given emotion, we call fear, sometimes anxiety. You’re not crazy, not sinning, simply by being afraid. Fear, anger, etc., the negative emotions, prod us to action. When you feel chest pain, you fear a heart attack. Fear prompts you to call 911, to get help.
Fear, a good servant, is an irrational, destructive master. Fear says something is wrong. When it dictates actions, it can be disastrous.
The key to handling fear is active faith in almighty God that follows His leads in your situation.
While in it, fear can be powerful. Faith can be a tough commodity to come by. In Mark 9, a dad, terribly afraid for his son, brought his boy to Jesus who told him to have faith. In verse 24, we read this dad’s anguished response, “I do believe; help my unbelief.” I can relate.
God is bigger, wiser, more powerful than your problem, than you, than those who’ve hurt you. He wants to accomplish great things in and through you.
1 Peter 5:6-10 gives some principles:
Trust God, His plan, His goals for growing you and those around you, His goodness and power to take care of you and your situation. “At the proper time” means trusting His perfect timing. He knows the best course might be to immediately take away the pain, or for you to go through this for a while longer. Read scriptures that talk about how mighty God is, how loving, how wise, how He’s worked in others.
Give anxiety to Him. Fear and anxiety take ahold and are tough to let go of. Tell God your circumstances. Leave the solution, the timing, the details in His mighty hands. He may ask you to do something (go to the doctor, to church family, seek help from a financial advisor or counselor, etc.). Obey Him.
Anticipate the battle. The fearful are prime targets for the tactics of Satan and his minions. Many experience this. “Firm in your faith,” speaks to your knowledge of and trust in your mighty Father. Get to know Him better during this time. Relish His presence when reading His Word, as you pray, as believers encourage you.
God is working in you. Think of these days as athletic training. Muscles become sore, painful. Going back day after day can be torturous. However, by this, the athlete is perfected, strengthened, prepared to succeed in the contest, to support his teammates. I don’t know the plans God has for you. He’s likely preparing you for service to others, to be part of His plan in their lives (2 Corinthians 1:3-4). Pain is shaping you, training you to be what God wants.