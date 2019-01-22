LeAnn Rimes was in town for a holiday gig at the Fox Theater in December, 2015. While she was here, she chose Street Taco and Beer Co., 58 W. Congress St., as her restaurant of choice.
From the Street Taco Facebook page:
"The beautiful Grammy and CMA award winning country/pop singer LeAnn Rimes and her husband Eddie Cibrian stopped Street taco before her concert and had some tacos. After her concert she sent her staff back to get a to go bag for the road. What a cool, funny and down to earth couple."