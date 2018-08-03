A good deal of sunshine. High near 105F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 3, 2018 @ 11:20 am
Arizona quarterback Ortege Jenkins flies over the Washington defensive line for a touchdown in the final moments. The play, known as “The Leap by the Lake,” gave UA its first win in Seattle in a decade.
The leap by the lake. #BearDown— Sara Hammond (@ArizonaWildcat) August 3, 2018
The leap by the lake. #BearDown
