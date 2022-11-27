Learn more about this Southern Arizona podcaster 🎧

Tina Vavages sat down with #ThisIsTucson for an exclusive Q & A. Here are a few fun facts about Tina!
What is your favorite food?
Italian food (more specifically, a chicken parmesan sandwich). 🐔
What is your favorite animal?
Roadrunner. 🏃♀️ "Culturally they're special," she said. "They mean good luck to you. For us, at least, it's good luck to see one. And they're just cool little animals, you know, especially when their hair thingy kind of goes up."
- What is your lucky number? #25 🏀 "Because it was my jersey number in high school when I played basketball," she said.
- What is your favorite podcast? Snap Judgement. 🎧 "They just do great storytelling (with) the ambient noise, the sound effects, the stories that they share," she said. "There are some wild stories. It's just really cool."
- What are your top three favorite movies? Ratatouille, The Karate Kid (1984) and the Fast and the Furious saga. 🚗
- What are your top three favorite TV shows? The Simpsons, Chopped and Grown-ish. 🔪
- Who is your favorite band or musician? Best Coast. 🏖️ "All of the times that they've come to Arizona I have not missed one show," she said. "Even during the pandemic when they did the virtual concert, I was still a part of that."
- Where is your favorite place in Southern Arizona? Madera Canyon. ⛰️ "When I'm having a rough time, I always go out to nature," she said.
- What is your favorite quote or lyric? "Slow progress is better than no progress." 📝 Vavages said this was her favorite quote because "I realized as I've gotten older (that) you can't do everything. And even if you are doing something as long as you're doing it here and there, don't stress over it. You know, you're making progress. Even if it's slow progress. There's still progress being made and you can apply that to anything ... even in your personal life, if you're working on yourself, with self care and self healing, all those things, you're dealing with trauma, whatever that is. So progress is better than no progress."
- If you could have any superpower, what would it be and why? Teleportation. 🌊 The first place she would go? "To the beach," she said.