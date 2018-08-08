DANCE LESSONS
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. Volunteer instructors teach. 7-7:45 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing; 8-8:30 p.m. intermediate; followed by general dancing until 10:30 p.m. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 16 and 23. $7. 327-7895.
Dance Bachata — Floor Polish Dance Studio, 408 N. Fourth Ave. Dominican street-style Bachata which focuses more on footwork. Ages 16 and up. Wear comfortable clothes, suitable footwear and bring water. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24. $6. 333-5905.
Music for the Soul Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The George Howard Motown and Soul Review. Rock, jazz, blues, pop, R&B and Motown. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 17. $12.50. 529-1000.
Argentine Tango Intro Class — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Beginning Argentine tango class. First four classes are free. 2:15-3:15 p.m. Aug. 18. Free. 468-5536.
Contra Dance — First United Methodist Church, 915 E. Fourth St. Live music. 6:30 p.m. Introductory lesson; 7 p.m. music begins. 6:30-10 p.m. Aug. 18. Donations accepted. 762-6707.
Country Dance Lessons — The Outlaw Saloon, 1302 W. Roger Road. Different dance each month. 7-7:40 p.m. beginners; 7:45-8:30 p.m. intermediate. 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Free. 888-3910.
Desert Moon Blues — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-midnight open dancing. Aug. 18. $5. 603-8043.
Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. Aug. 19. $5. 625-3488.
Country Dance Class — The Hoff Studio, 215 N. Hoff Ave. This class caters mostly to beginners but anyone is welcome. Class will start with a simple line dance then mostly work on partner two step and finally cool down with a little country waltz for the last 10-15 minutes. No partner is necessary. Ages 18 and up. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 20. $10. 333-5905.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Donations accepted. 795-3400.
Group Improv Belly Dance — The Hoff Studio. Teaches basic movements of modern fusion belly dance, as well as formations, cues and musical concepts for group improvisational dancing. 7:30-8:30. Aug. 22. $10 drop-in; $40 for 5 class card. 333-5905.
Western Swing Dance Party with The Tucsonics — The Gaslight Music Hall. Western Swing band that plays older tunes from the 30s 40s and 50s. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24. $12.50. 529-1000.
Blast Class: Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to club level in just one weekend. Includes lunch on Saturday. Ages 13 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 24; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 26. $40. 885-6833.