The NBA G League’s regular season ended Saturday and former Wildcat Rawle Alkins did about as expected: He averaged 11.7 points for the Windy City Bulls but only started 17 games and played just 26 minutes per game. Alkins’ decision not to finish his college career put some money in his pocket — perhaps close to $250,000 with a two-way contract via the Chicago Bulls — but it also exposed him to a higher level of competition that he probably wasn’t ready to play, week after week. That’s one danger of early departures: you can be defined as a nonprospect, such as a career Triple-A baseball player. The same thing happened to ex-Wildcat Chance Comanche, who finished his G League season with the Canton Charge averaging just under 14 minutes at 4.9 points per game. Had Comanche completed four years of college basketball at a school that had available playing time, I think he could’ve developed into a fringe NBA player for a few years. Now he’s struggling just to get off a G League bench.