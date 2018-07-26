It wasn’t just parents filing in to see a bunch of 13-year-olds play a showcase basketball game Wednesday night at Liberty High School’s auxiliary gym.
That’s because one of those parents was named LeBron James.
The basketball superstar was on hand to watch his son Bronny play for Ohio’s 13U North Coast Blue Chips, creating a mob scene. Hundreds of fans crammed near the entrance door, many turned away by security guards in an effort to keep the game under control.
It didn’t work. An unruly fan wearing a Bulls jersey began heckling LeBron and, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a brief altercation with security followed. James and the players were escorted outside, and the game was then canceled.