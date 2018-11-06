Arizona handed sophomore forward Ira Lee a one-game suspension after his DUI arrest in August, but he could face an even stiffer penalty in the legal system.
UA police arrested Lee on Aug. 19 a block south of McKale Center and handed him several DUI charges, the stiffest of which was super extreme DUI (a blood-alcohol content level of 0.20 or greater) after he tested for BACs of 0.218 and 0.198.
If Lee is convicted of the super extreme charge, he would face a minimum of three days in jail. He’d face two days if found guilty of a lesser extreme DUI charge (0.15) or one day with a standard DUI (0.08) conviction.
Lee is scheduled for a Dec. 6 case management hearing in Pima County Justice Court.