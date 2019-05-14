Claims that a “Medicare for all” health-care system would put hospitals in the red ignore a key source of huge savings — the elimination of billing costs in our multipayer system. In U.S. hospitals, about a quarter of total revenues are spent on administration and billing.
HR 1384, introduced by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., would streamline administration and virtually eliminate billing expenses, producing massive savings for hospitals.
Here is a metaphor to help explain how the savings would be accomplished and why it would be so massive.
Suppose we funded public schools the way we fund hospitals. Instead of giving schools a lump sum for all their students, we’d require them to issue separate bills for each student based on each student’s particular educational needs and the exact services they received.
Teachers would have to issue bills for each period of instruction for every pupil every day, using complicated coded fee schedules based on time spent, complexity and the intensity of each interaction with the student.
Then this huge pile of bills would go not only to local government, but to hundreds or thousands of different educational insurance plans, each with different requirements and codes, where each plan would frequently deny or question the charges.
Schools would also have to collect co-pays and deductibles, which would vary depending on how much education a student received and on their particular insurance plan.
What a waste! Huge bureaucracies just to issue and process the bills, and paperwork consuming large amounts of every teacher’s time.
But that’s the kind of system we have in U.S. hospitals.
By contrast, under a single-payer system (like in Canada and Scotland), hospitals receive lump-sum budgets, similar to public schools, allowing them to eliminate per-patient billing entirely. They spend only 12% of revenue on administration.
U.S. hospital spending is about a third of our $3.5 trillion annual health-care bill. HR 1384 would cut U.S. hospital administrative spending in half, for a savings of almost $1.2 trillion.
HR 1384 is the only proposed system that will eliminate enough administrative waste to generate this much savings. It will cover the cost of more care for previously uninsured and underinsured patients, and its requirement that operational budgets and capital improvements be accounted for separately would control capital spending and direct investments to what’s needed by the patient population served rather than on what’s profitable.
Our health-care system costs about double compared with those of other developed nations, wastes huge sums on unneeded paperwork and the staffing to deal with it and increases the disparity in health care, harming those who are most needy at the time of their greatest need.
We need HR 1384 now. It will cover everyone for all medical needs for life while also saving 95% of U.S. households thousands of dollars per year. The average U.S. family would save between $4,000 to $9,000 per year.