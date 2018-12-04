LeeAnn M. Bankhead, Air National Guard

Senior Master Sergeant LeeAnn Bankhead has served 19 years in the Armed Forces, currently a full-time member of the Arizona Air National Guard as the 162nd Command Post Superintendent. She volunteers in many capacities within the Tucson community and serves on the Tucson City National Day of Prayer committee, Southern Arizona Dream Center Board, 4Tucson Prayer Domain Leader team, and volunteers at the Arizona Food Bank, Gospel Rescue Mission, and as an Oro Valley Rotarian.
In 2017 she was named the 162nd Air Guardian of the Year, and is devoted to her family, community and country.