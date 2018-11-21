I am personally ─ and modestly ─ famous for my holiday pie.
Once we’ve had enough of the leftovers, I defrost two frozen pie crusts, pat down one in my favorite deep-dish pie pan, and artfully arrange in it (read: dump in layers if possible) everything still in the fridge from the Thanksgiving feast, which includes dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, vegetables and even, if there are any left over, scalloped oysters. I include all those little pieces of turkey I don’t know what to do with, but can’t bear to throw out.
I then mound cold gravy and cranberry sauce over all, put on the top crust, seal it down and pierce it. The pie goes in a 375-degree oven on a cookie sheet until the crust is brown and contents bubbly. It’s delicious right out of the oven, and it keeps well.
Reheat a slice, eat it cold or freeze it. There will come a day when you desperately need comfort food, and the leftovers pie will be waiting for you.
Carmen C. Christy