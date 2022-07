Participants: Morgan Abraham and Priya Sundareshan for the state Senate seat. Nathan Davis, Nancy Gutierrez, Chris Mathis, Kat Stratford, and Charles Verdin for the two state House seats.

Stan Caine is running unopposed in the Republican primary for the state Senate seat. Linda Evans is running unopposed in the Republican primary for one of the two state House seats. Caine and Evans will advance to the general election.ย