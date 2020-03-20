4 legislators, 2 from Southern Arizona, flout restaurant shutdown

Two Southern Arizona legislators were among a group of four who appeared to flaunt new restrictions on restaurants in Phoenix this week.

On March 17, Rep. Anthony Kern of Glendale posted on Twitter a photo of himself with three other legislators. The text read: “It’s 8:15 p.m. ... do you know where Phx mayor @KateWGallego is? #Resist #FreedomOfAssembly”

The restaurants in Phoenix were supposed to close by 8 p.m. that night, under an order by Mayor Kate W. Gallego.

The other three legislators in the photo were Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley, Rep. David Gowan of Sierra Vista and Rep. Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City.

Kern later deleted the tweet. He told the Yellow Sheet Report that he posted the photo partly in jest, partly in protest at the restrictions imposed by Gallego. The four of them met up at the Capital Grille in Phoenix.

Contact columnist Tim Steller at tsteller@tucson.com or ​520-807-7789. On Twitter: @senyorreporter

