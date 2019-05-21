Lerua’s was one of the last businesses to vacate the area where the city plans to widen Broadway to six lanes starting at Euclid Avenue to Country Club Road.
“We’re trying to be the last to go. Moving a restaurant is not like moving an office,” he said in December 2018, before the closure deal with the city was approved.
Mike Hultquist, whose family had owned the restaurant for years, said that the deal was a decadeslong process that began in 1987. But the offer fell far short of what he said he would need to relocate the restaurant that had been in his family since his mother, Carmen Maria Borgaro Hultquist, bought Lerua’s in 1961.
Lerua’s, popular for its green corn tamales, stood on that corner since Tony Lerua opened it in 1922.
Read more here.