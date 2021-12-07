 Skip to main content
Leslie V. Farland

  • Updated

Leslie V. Farland, University of Arizona

Dr. Leslie V. Farland is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona. She graduated with honors from the University of Chicago and received a doctorate in epidemiology from Harvard University. Her research focuses on gynecologic and reproductive health with an emphasis on endometriosis, infertility, and disparities in access to reproductive health care. Dr. Farland serves on the professional advisory board for Cancer Support Community Arizona and is a member of the reproductive health working group for Women in Fire, a national organization committed to firefighter health. She also is a junior ambassador for the World Endometriosis Society and serves on the editorial board for the scientific journal, “Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.” She is part of a team of scientists leading the Arizona CoVHORT study focused on understanding the impact of COVID-19 on Arizonans and last spring, she volunteered over 100 hours at the University of Arizona’s COVID-19 vaccination site.

