While praising the screening efforts of center Chase Jeter and telling him he’s never coached a big man who is more “willing to sacrifice his body to draw charges,” Miller also made it clear during a UA-produced video that his junior transfer still had an error to work out last week in Maui.
Jeter was called for a foul under the basket against Gonzaga last week and then, after falling to the ground, apparently fired some sharp words to the official standing above him. Jeter was called for a technical foul, thus disqualifying him from the game with fouls four and five.
Arizona was leading 53-52 before Jeter picked up the fouls. The Wildcats lost 91-74.
“You have to control your emotions,” Miller told Jeter on the video, repeating what he said publicly after the game in Lahaina. “You’re so important to this (team) that the second you get your fifth foul, now all of a sudden we’re a completely different team.”
“Right,” Jeter said repeatedly during Miller’s talk.