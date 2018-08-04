Blessed to receive an offer from Arizona 🙌🏽⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/hBsWuHfzVG— Lester Quinones (@Effort_les) July 29, 2018
Shooting guard • 6-5 • 180 pounds • Huntington Station, New York • 4 stars
Status: Quinones' summer play increased his profile, with UA, UCLA, Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State and UConn among those involved.
He said it: "I feel like Arizona are good guys. They check up on me a lot. It's a good program. They’ve been talking to Oz, my coach, a lot to get me on a visit. I like their system, their player development and stuff.” (to 247Sports in July)