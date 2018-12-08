When Alabama coach Avery Johnson met with reporters in Tuscaloosa on Friday, he didn’t spend a whole lot of time rewinding the Crimson Tide’s 83-80 loss to Georgia State.
In fact, he said he couldn’t.
“Very disappointing, and watching it on video, it gets even worse,” Johnson said. “My head probably will explode and I won’t be able to get through this press conference if I talk about it.”
Alabama led 52-31 at halftime over the team expected to win the Sun Belt Conference, then fell apart, shooting only 29.2 percent in the second half.
“We’ve got to get a better mentality,” Johnson said. “When teams turn up their intensity on defense, we’ve got to be able to respond and we didn’t respond…. The guys who were on last year’s team, a tournament team, they say they want a chance. Well, here’s your chance.”
Johnson said the Tide is also not communicating well.
“This team really don’t talk,” Johnson said. “We’re just too quiet.”