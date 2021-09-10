While watching the second plane hit, I realized that this was a deliberate attack. First responders risked their lives to assist those attempting to get to safety. The attacks were numerous, orchestrated by evil souls. I witnessed America coming together as I have never seen before. I traveled back to my hometown of Wallingford, Conn., as planned late September. Every overpass on the highways had a sheet hanging over it with messages of thanks and God Bless America. As is a usual sight, most homes on the main street in town had an American flag hanging on the front porch. Firemen stood by the side of the road holding a boot, accepting money and supplies that were brought to the site in New York City daily. Let us honor the memory of those lost by remembering what we all have in common, instead of what divides us. Let us come together as we did 20 years ago. Our first responders continue to be heroes. While the public runs from danger, first responders run to it. They deserve our respect and gratitude. Evil brought us together with pride, the opposite of what they wanted. Don't let evil win now. God Bless America.
─ Debra Larochelle