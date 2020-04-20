Letter to family

I got so many compliments (1) on my last letter that I have decided to rush through another letter. The daily activities, that I told you will be in a future letter, will have to wait. I have too much garbage in this one to add more.
Wednesday night, April 1: Brushing my teeth getting ready for bed, I felt an obstruction in my upper teeth ─ what few I have left. It was a tooth chip. Part of a tooth had chipped off. I did not have a very good night. The next day, I called the dentist. We mutually decided it could wait till after the virus scare. Funny how things that would matter immensely becomes nothing in a crisis.
Thursday night, April 2: Just went back to add a few items to the Fry's delivery order and discovered out cart was empty. Our order was not shown. When we placed the order they told us there would be a confirming email. Checked email. No email. Went back to reorder and no delivery or pickup was available. Fry's is now at the bottom of my list. The right thing to do would have been to send us an email dropping the order and not just make it disappear.
Friday morning, April 30: Just for the heck of it went to Walmart web site. Shopping was available for Saturday pickup. We ordered.
The currant occupants of this house are rank amateurs. Rank of the lowest order. Thursday night there was no order listed by Fry's. This afternoon (Friday) we got an email from Fry's. They are shipping on April 7, Tuesday and it should arrive between 3 and 4 p.m. Apparently our order came out of the shopping cart and 24 hours later was acknowledged from a shipping station. We now love Fry's.
We are now (or maybe will be) rolling in groceries. Saturday's perishables will be gone by Tuesday and we will have more on Tuesday. We are now professional in ordering.
On this happy note it is time to end this journey. At a time of boredom life can become exciting. Yes, a chipped tooth and grocery problems are exciting depending on the environment.
Love,
Dad/Steve/Grandfather Steve
