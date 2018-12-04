KIDS ACTIVITIES
Letters to Santa — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Bring the kids and teens from grades K-12th to write a letter to Santa, or create holiday cards to send to someone. All supplies provided, just bring or buy a stamp. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 17-21. Free. 623-6652. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Kids Night Out: Christmas is Coming — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for ages 6 and up. Drop off event for kids. Registration required. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Holiday Softball Camp — Abraham Lincoln Park, Fields 5 and 8, 4325 S. Pantano. Two day clinic with Mike Candrea and his University of Arizona softball coaching staff. Grades 4-12. Pre-registration required. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 15; 9 a.m- 4 p.m. Dec. 16. $230. 299-1613. candrea.com.
Kids Create — The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. A day of workshops, music, activities, and refreshments just for kids ages babies to 10 years and their parents/guardians. Arrive a little before 10 a.m. to register. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends, learn leaderships skills and influence library services for teens. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 15. Free. 594-5200.