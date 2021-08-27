Letters to the Editor Aug. 27

Governor Ducey
Like his fellow GOP Governors Abbott and DeSantis, Gov. Ducey has gone off the rails. His anti-mask orders for AZ schools is, using a word he used to refer to President Biden’s caution to schools regarding anti-mask mandates, pathetic.
I am proud of the systems and universities that have ignored his orders and required masks. Nothing is more important than the safety of our children. To put them at risk over a nonsensical political stance that ignores science and the advice of leading medical experts shows how little the governor cares about our kids and how deeply rooted he is in GOP ideology. It’s a shame that he further embarrasses AZ, already the butt of many crude remarks about the Cyber Ninjas “recount” of Maricopa County.
Rick Smith
Foothills
Political homicide
A TV commentator said, “You politicians, who actively work against vaccines and masking have blood on your hands, that will not wash off.” That is true and will be true until this insane tactic is abandoned.
My point in restating this is to further add that those politicians did not vote themselves into office. That will come soon in Arizona, but not yet. They were voted in by people who are too enthralled with self-serving politicians who use our health and lives to divide us over issues that should unite us against a deadly virus.
I am truly sorry to see this happen in my lifetime. It is political homicide, nothing less.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Afghanistan withdrawal
To all those Trump supporters blaming Joe Biden for the mess in Afghanistan, you seem to be conveniently forgetting that Trump negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February 2020.
The agreement excluded the Afghan government, freed 5,000 imprisoned Taliban, and set May 1, 2020, as the final withdrawal date. At the same time, the number of U.S. troops was drawn down to 2,500.
At a press conference, Trump said, "We're dealing very well with the Taliban. … But you know, it's been 19 years, and even they are tired of fighting, in all fairness."
Sen. Mitch McConnell warned that a "rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm." President Biden inherited the withdrawal agreement, and changed only the date. However, as he said, amidst all the Republican hand-wringing, "the buck stops here."
Mary Zimmerman
SaddleBrooke
Free from viruses
Re: the March 26 article “Letters to the editor”
Some people think that a mandatory COVID vaccination would violate their "freedom." What about polio, mumps, measles, diptheria, chickenpox, tetanus vaccinations and others? Did those affect their "freedom?"
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
Freedom not to vax or wear masks
As we learned in school, on March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry stated his famous request, “Give me liberty or give me death,” signaling a beginning of our American Revolution. As I keep reading in the newspapers and on the media how the numbers of cases and deaths occurring is growing again, this phrase keeps going through my mind that the anti-vaxers are endangering everyone’s liberty to live safely in our country. And a number of them are dying of the dreaded COVID-19.
Were they shouting at the end of their lives “Give me liberty” referring to their right not to wear a mask or get the vaccination that will, if sufficiently given to the eligible population of our country, vanquish this virus and enable us all to enjoy the quality of lives so valiantly fought for in our Revolution?
Laurie Colen
SaddleBrooke