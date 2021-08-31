Letters to the Editor Aug. 31

Trump’s failure
We all remember how four years of Trump’s failed foreign policy left the United States. We could remember how he isolated the U.S. from all its world allies. We could remember the failed peace treaties with North Korea and the Taliban. We also remember Trump’s capitulation to Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.
We could remember how Trump pulled our military troops out of Syria and abandoned our partners, the Kurds, to be slaughtered. All the while, hundreds of ISIS prisoners escaped, and ISIS power was strengthened in Syria.
We could also remember that Trump wanted to pull out of Afghanistan earlier than what President Joe Biden has recently set in motion. So, let’s just imagine what an earlier planned pullout of Afghanistan would have been like under an inexperienced Trump administration. Anyone who is being honest with themselves already knows the answer to that question.
David Keating
Northeast side
Attacks on the unvaccinated
I am responding to the writer who complained about “attacks on conservatives and the unvaccinated.” His logic is flawed.
Obesity is not transmissible, nor are the effects of smoking. Unvaccinated people who are infected with the virus but not showing symptoms are largely responsible for transmitting the virus. The anger at them has nothing to do with animus toward conservatives, although it appears that conservatives make up the majority of the unvaccinated.
One wonders whether the slogan “My body, my choice” applies equally to women who seek an abortion?
Morton Smith
Foothills
Unique autograph from Steve Kerr
Steve Kerr’s selection by Greg Hansen as No. 7 on the list of Tucson’s Top 100 Sports Figures of the last 100 years is well deserved.
A few years after Steve finished playing for the UA, my 8-year-old daughter and I were walking through the JCC when I spotted him practicing on the basketball court. He kindly agreed to stop practice for an autograph, but I had only a pen and no paper with me. Improvising, I had my daughter remove one of her canvass sneakers and handed it, with pen, to Steve. “Nice Shoe!” he boldly wrote and signed his name.
My young daughter likely did not realize the specialness of this moment, but her mother did! The shoe eventually became well-worn and outgrown, but the memory of the encounter and Steve Kerr’s generosity will always remain.
Marcia Rostad
Northwest side
Paying for water
In 1960 when I was a student living and studying German in Blaubeuren, Germany, for several weeks, I stayed with a local family. In the bathroom there was a water box over the tub. In order to take a shower, I had to put a one-mark coin (about a quarter) into the box. One mark to soap up, one mark to rinse off. I could have put in more to enjoy the longer hot showers I take now, but I managed, even washing long hair.
Think of the savings if every house and apartment in Arizona had a water box! And if farm use was also metered and deep wells heavily taxed. Lettuce would be so expensive we would have to import from another state. Horrors!
But the aquifer might fill up again.
Eleanor Soler
Northeast side
Thank you, ADOT; Tucson, your turn
Thank you ADOT personnel from Casa Grande, Coolidge, Nogales, Oracle, Three Points, Tucson and St. David who cleaned an 11-mile stretch of Interstate 10 from Rita Road to Kino Boulevard and removed 11,000 lbs. of debris!
It needs to happen on the north side of town, too. Litter here is perpetual.
Apparently Tucson tolerates being awash in garbage, and it presents a depressing image of poor quality of life, low aesthetic standards and lack of organization. If Tucson can’t maintain this very public space, why would anyone think more ambitious programs would be successful?
This is OUR problem. Let’s enforce the laws! Fines work. Cover truck and trailer loads and report those who don’t. Don’t throw litter as a pedestrian or from cars. And let’s provide resources to reduce/pick up litter from homeless people.
Christine Flanagan
West side
Afghan refugees are welcome
Re: the Aug. 25. article “Letter: Recall all Republican Governors who refuse to help“
It is interesting to compare the reception that Afghan refugees are receiving with those from Central America. The Afghans are fleeing the Taliban and Al Qaeda, which were created in large part by the Reagan administration inviting jihadis to fight the Soviets and funding the fight through the Pakistani intelligence service, ISI, which created the Taliban.
The Central Americans are fleeing the cartels and gangs, which were the result of the Reagan administration backing dictatorial governments in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras in their wars against their own citizens.
These countries are worse off than before, despite the cost in lives and trillions of dollars that could have been spent on domestic problems like education, infrastructure and universal health care.
Sean Bruner
West side
Two seconds of freedom
I think of the hundreds of millions of earthlings who suffered unspeakable deaths from ravages of smallpox, bubonic plague, yellow fever, polio, AIDS, and dozens of other viral killers. What would they have given for easy access to an effective prevention method?
And yet many of the most spoiled people who have ever lived on planet earth won’t touch the shot, hating the thought of losing some two seconds of their precious freedom.
One lady in Arizona offered to take up arms against any who would force her to be vaccinated. I would venture she has never publicly avowed to do the same for her freedom of speech, press, religion or her right to live and work where she wants. Freedom from the needle is greater than all of them for her.
Those two seconds of militantly asserted freedom by anti-civic Americans is costing their neighbors dearly.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown