Letters to the Editor SARA WORKING

Education Needed for Common National Identity

Leonard Pitts’ opinion piece entitled “Common National Identity has Disappeared” was spot on. He highlighted the need for better education of our children in civics, history, critical thinking, and media literacy.

STEM-focused myopia is killing our constitutional democracy.

Of course, we need well-educated scientists, technology specialists, engineers, and mathematicians. But, we need all of them - and everyone else in this country - to be fully educated in civics, history, critical thinking, and media literacy. And we need these aspects of education to be lauded, not disparaged as unimportant, by parents, teachers, education leaders.

Finally, we need to teach all youths in this country how to engage in civil dialogue with regards to public policy, and get them voting beginning at age 18.

Amelia Cramer

Downtown

Inflation

Inflation is now at 8.5% per year. Rising prices are caused by two factors. Either aggregate supply contracts relative to aggregate demand or demand increases relative to supply. Presently we have both. The pandemic caused interruptions in the supply chain. Simultaneously, the Administration has restricted domestic energy production causing unprecedented increases in energy prices, especially gasoline. Huge increases in demand are fueled by consumer spending the pandemic temporarily restrained. Meanwhile, the Administration has imposed massive federal spending deficits on the economy. With record inflation, significantly more federal spending is proposed. Until recently the Federal Reserve has followed an expansionary monetary policy providing more stimulus to the economy. Originally Biden assured us the inflation was transitory and his policies would provide price stability. When time rendered that argument inoperative he laid the blame for inflation on Putin, never admitting the failure of his policies.

John Buehler

Northwest side

Missing Perspective on a Challenging Issue

I'm disappointed to read "Historic Tucson Barrio..."

Gentrification of Tucson's barrios is undoubtedly a serious issue, but this is misplaced blame and misrepresentation, Ms. Leuders.

Glaringly absent is mention of the massive chain hotel/bar, casting an actual shadow on Barrio Viejo. What has that done for the barrio? The lovely El Minuto has for years served alcohol, a stone's throw from the school... Having been to Exo's Crisol Bar, their service of mezcal is almost a "non-bar" experience. Quiet, respectful, there are no televisions blaring rowdy games, just friends visiting, or attending a mezcal tasting about the culture of agave.

For those of us who've taken the time to see Exo as a walkable, affordable cafe with ethical sourcing, owners who care about staff and respecting barrio history, this bit will not change how we spend our local bucks.

There are plenty of "disrespectful" businesses to target- this isn't one of them. It's like shooting the foot that could actually help promote and preserve the authenticity of Tucson.

Emily Rockey

West side

Biden caused chaos at the border

One measure that the Trump administration did to stop the massive flow of unauthorized migrants crossing the southwest border in 2019 was to negotiate Safe 3rd Country Asylum Cooperation Agreements with the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. It required people to first seek asylum in the next country they entered before coming to the United States. We have a long standing Safe 3rd country asylum agreement with Canada and the European Union has their own such agreement. In part because of Trump's asylum deals with Central America, and Mexico, Border Patrol (BP) apprehensions of unauthorized migrants at the southwest border plummeted to 405,000 in Fiscal Year (FY) 2020. Then Biden, almost immediately after taking office, suspended the Asylum Cooperation Agreements with Central America. For FY 2021, there were 1.66 million BP apprehensions of unauthorized migrants at the border, many claiming asylum. The BP has already apprehended over 1 million this FY 2022 and on track for possibly 2+ million. Biden caused this ongoing massive border chaos.

Tom Galloway

Northwest side

Cost of Living in Arizona

I am a recent transplant to Arizona. I have lived in a couple of other states. I am appalled at the recent actions in our state regarding undermining masking and vaccination rules during the peak of COVID, recent laws with the express purpose of suppressing voting turnout, overriding voter propositions, anti-LGBTQ laws and the myriad actions restricting teachers and what and how they can teach, just to name a few.

While the weather and scenery here are beautiful, this transplant is strongly reconsidering the cost of living here. I suspect I am not alone. There is a high cost to living in a State where common decency is violated daily by our elected officials.

Steve Caster

Oro Valley

County Administrator

Re: the April 20 article "Supervisors approve deal for new top administrator."

The Pima County Board of Supervisors apparently don't like the smell of Chuck Huckleberry's sweetheart deal of a contract. So what did they just do? A majority voted to slip in a successor, without a decent search or public input, who was in on the deal and knew about it from almost the start. What is the Board thinking? I know what we need to do now - vote them out.

Robert Hansen

West side

Kozachik's "Controlled Encampments" welcome to Stalin Steve

Yes, I understand that homelessness is a problem (especially for the homeless, by the way) and especially for frightened neighboring property owners. I get it.

Recently I learned that City Council member Steve Kozachik proposes "Controlled Encampments" as a remedy. Seriously! I wonder where he wants to place these camps. City of Tucson Property, I assume.

Let's try this to please Kozachik : I suggest Randolph Golf Course. The City owns it, there's already a chain link fence, just add razor wire up top! It used to be that the community had an issue a few years ago with Randolph Golf Course: Maybe convert it a huge urban park. It was a big thing for a few weeks. He didn't like that. That means it didn't happen. That's all gone now.

Perhaps Stalin Steve Kozachik will be pleased by this bold proposal for controlled encampments at Randolph?

Once we do this, will Stalin Steve next be so hyped as to require the "show me your papers" kabuki?

Dan Wilson

Midtown

Re: the April 18. article “After the Monuments: A right to learn an honest history”

Can anyone doubt anymore that the Republicans in the State Legislature are trying to sabotage public education in Arizona? Passing legislation to allow parents to sue teachers puts the nail in the coffin. Who would want to work for the low pay Republicans seem happy with, with the mandates the legislature gives them, and oh by the way telling them they can be sued if they are perceived to say something a parent doesn’t like? I thought we had a good public education system when my kids were growing up 40 years ago but as many of our legislators went to public school in Arizona maybe we didn’t as they seem to be lacking in their knowledge base and critical thinking skills.

Bruce Dockter

West side

