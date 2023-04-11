March 22 letter

Depriving schools

Re: the March 14 letter “How to pay $0 in AZ income tax.”

The recent letter writer seems proud by thinking giving Arizona income tax money to a charity will save him money. Giving money for a Public-School Tax Credit results in no money being saved. But what it does is deprive public schools of needed tax money to operate. Giving money to private voucher schools and not to public schools will only result in paying higher taxes by way of his property tax bill to help pay for underfunded public schools. The writer must have forgotten the conservative mantra that government should not pick winners and that policy creates losers by redistributing value and economic capabilities to those favored politically. The writer also overlooks the fact that he saves no money he still has to give the money either to the state or a charity. With the highest 2023 State Income Tax for a married head of household set at 2.98% how does saving $29.80 on $1,000 equate to a big saving?

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

March 21 letter

School vouchers

Re: the March 17 letter “School accountability.”

This letter was right on! I had not thought about those ideas. I also think what the state legislators are proposing for teachers to provide accountability should also be for the schools with vouchers. To the letter writer, I truly enjoyed your very thoughtful letter. Thank you.

Mary Beth Schneider

East side

March 20 letter

Public education

Re: the March 14 article “We can’t give up on public schools.”

This opinion piece is spot on! Public schools have always been committed to the “general welfare” of all students by promoting opportunity and equality for everyone. Mr. Crist is correct when he points out that there is an ongoing effort to defund public schools under the guise of “school choice” and “vouchers.”

Our Arizona legislature and Republican governors have whittled away at public education funding by creating Student Tuition Organizations and individual tax credits. The stated mission was to allow state funds to enable disadvantaged and special-needs children to attend private and religious schools.

However, this original mission has been thoroughly perverted and exploited. Private, religious, home, and charter schools continue to siphon off monies intended for Arizona’s public schools. To make matters worse, these schools have zero financial or academic accountability.

One reason that Arizona voters elected Katie Hobbs was her position on the value of a strong public education system and transparency on how taxpayer dollars are spent on education.

Kathy Krucker

Midtown

March 17 letter

School accountability

Does it concern you that our tax dollars are going toward school vouchers that can be used with no accountability?

Our legislators are proposing mandates that public schools should post instructional materials and teacher lessons online. One legislator is trying to pass a bill to have the Constitution in every classroom, along with the American flag. I wonder if she realizes that the 13th Amendment, ratified on Dec. 6, 1865, abolished slavery. The 19th Amendment, ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, granted women the right to vote. Think of the history lessons that could be taught just by reading the Constitution.

What I want to know is what will these private schools be teaching to deserve my tax dollars. Will they be teaching documented history or will they be teaching their religious beliefs?

The same accountability being imposed on public schools need to be imposed on private schools getting tax dollars!

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

March 7 letter

Conservative talk radio

Re: the March 4 article “Blame liberal policies, not talk radio.”

Bob Lee’s piece consists of 10 paragraphs; the first five seem to present a factual and interesting history of the evolution of conservative talk radio; the second five are an opinionated rant against liberals and Democrats, essentially a diatribe replete with unsubstantiated assertions, projections, and bad grammar. In 170 words, I can’t begin to refute, or even discuss, his numerous absurd statements and allegations, many of which are characterized by sweeping generalizations. For instance, he writes: “Democrats love to spend our money, Republicans do not” (is he not aware of Arizona Republicans’ voucher program, or Ducey wasting millions on the border container barrier or the Cyber Ninjas?) It is also disconcerting to read about liberals no longer carrying a “big stick.” Trump threw that stick away in his support of Putin and Kim Jong-un.

On and on he goes, trading in hackneyed stereotypes, clichés, and falsehoods.

He should have stuck with his first five paragraphs.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

March 3 letter

Tax dollars for subversive teachings

Our brilliant, self-ennobled Republican Legislature thinks they’ve pulled a fast one on their “woke” friends by stripping public schools of tax dollars in favor of a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher law (ESA-Empowerment Scholarship Account). While public and charter schools are mandated to follow state curriculum requirements, recipients of voucher money are not required to do so and are free to offer whatever academic program they prefer with little to no oversight by the Department of Education. Do Tom Horne and the state Legislature realize that our tax dollars are going to ESA recipients who can teach utterly subversive subjects, such as real science, evolution, sex education, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ issues and above all critical race theory, with no state oversight. There is hope for our children’s education after all. Can’t thank you enough, Tom!

Pamela Aronson

Northeast side

Feb. 25 letter

School questions

The fragmented educational system in Arizona is shameful.

Since tax dollars are being given through vouchers to religious schools, home schooling, private and for-profit schools, do they have to follow the same rules and regulations and requirements as public schools? There are all kinds of monitoring, and instructional stipulations put upon public schools and its teachers but what about other kinds of schools?

As a taxpayer, I would want to know what they are teaching, and that they are made to follow the same rules. What if they practice policies that promote bigoted, non-inclusive, and intolerant ideas? Are we just handing out money to these schools with no accountability? What kind of excellence is that? Are their teachers required to be educated with college degrees and licensed/accredited? Can they be exclusive in who they accept? What about lower-income students? I would like to have these questions answered.

Rozanne Plotnik

Green Valley

Feb. 10 letter

Vouchers’ dirty secret

Re: the Feb. 6 article “Idaho needs to learn facts about school vouchers.”

The editorial citing statistics about Arizona’s school voucher system reveals the true intention of our Republican legislators: create a dual system of elite schools for wealthy citizens and over-crowded, under-resourced schools for poorer students.

School vouchers are touted as a means for low-income students and those in failing schools to access higher-quality private schools. Yet, only 3.5% of Arizona’s voucher applicants came from failing schools. Eighty percent did not attend a public school in the previous year. Vouchers are clearly subsidizing students who can already afford private school.

The modern school voucher system had its origin in Virginia in the 1950s. To avoid integrating schools, the Legislature closed its public schools and granted public education funds to individuals. All-white “segregation academies” quickly sprang up.

This system was dismantled in the 1960s, but the intent for “separate but un-equal schools” lives on in our Republican legislatures.

Bruce Hilpert

North side

Feb. 5 letter

Downward path for AZ schools

Re: the Jan. 27 article “State education leader cancels diversity presentations.”

This was a most disturbing article. I wonder how Republican Tom Horne got elected? Arizona voters showed awareness and common sense in rejecting other extreme candidates for state offices. Horne’s opponent Kathy Hoffman should be protesting and demanding an investigation, just like the Republican sore losers are doin. Horne’s right wing “vision” for Arizona schools, along with the voucher program and ongoing inadequate public school funding will ensure Arizona students continue to get a sub-par educational experience.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Feb. 4 letter

School vouchers

As I read about the conflicting views on school vouchers I think back to my education in Michigan in the 50’s and 60’s. I went to Catholic schools for 13 years that were subsidized by the individual parishes from donations. Our town had six Catholic, one Lutheran and one school for the deaf high schools. No one thought about vouchers to pay for this private education. All these teachers had to be certified by the state.

This brings me to the current situation. I am against the voucher system because there is no accountability by these private schools. These schools don’t need to have state-certified teachers, no approval of their curriculum and no budget overview.

The loss of the money to the local school districts effectively reduces the money available for quality education to the students.

Vouchers are subsidizing religious schools against the Constitution.

James McLin

East side

Feb. 3 letter

Education elimination

Re: the Jan. 31 article “Horne lays out vision for K-1 2.”

Tom Horne is trying to eliminate free public education in Arizona. He says he wants to improve the passing rates of Arizona public schools, but he wants to do it by eliminating the honest teaching of American history (which he inaccurately calls “critical race theory”), by further disadvantaging non-English speakers, and by increasing discipline, reducing counseling, adding police officers to schools, and handing over more voucher money to people who don’t need it, further robbing public school systems that need the money for buildings and staff.

To quote New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on the same issues, “That’s not leadership, and it’s not conservative, and it is certainly not freedom.”

Pat Eisenberg

Midtown

Jan. 23 letter

Hobbs hates vouchers

Arizona now has the most progressive school funding program in the country, having open voucher legislation. Our state is an incubator of democracy and others will follow if we succeed.

Newly elected Gov. Hobbs’ budget request would terminate vouchers. Why is she so afraid of providing our families with options? There are two answers: she’s bowing to the massive public school voting bloc that elected her and that our failed public school systems, in both academics and cost, can’t stand up to competition.

Whatever your opinions about this letter we can all certainly agree that education always begins in the home.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Jan. 20 letter

Follow the money

As state-mandated testing in public schools looms, I would like to know where tax dollars diverted to vouchers and tuition support organizations (TSOs) are going, what academic standards are being set for the “alternate” educational institutions, and if they will administer standard state and federal tests and report the results.

I would also like to know who the principals are in these non-public educational institutions and the benefits they receive. School vouchers and TSOs will siphon off millions of tax dollars from public schools with little or no accounting for the funds. The 10% “administration” fee allowed to TSOs is ripe for fraud as are salaries and benefits paid to “not-for-profit school” administrators.

Arizona Republicans seem to be proud to be in the bottom five states in the country in per-pupil spending and now wish to spend more of those limited dollars on non-public education with little or no oversight.

Todd Ackerman

Foothills

Jan 19 letter

Education for all is top priority

Re: the Jan. 14 article “Hobbs’ first budget heavy on schools.”

Finally, education for all is back, with Gov. Katie Hobbs proposing to invest differently from her predecessor. Doug Ducey’s school voucher program consists of taxes to go to “private or parochial schools,” which undermines the constitutional mandate of separating church and state. Of course, the Republicans just mock this proposal, and they will shoot it down because they want state money to go to the rich while pretending that those vouchers would also help the poor to send their kids to the schools of their choice. But let’s face it, our future as a state depends on good schools across all levels, and to have good schools, you need good teachers. Those deserve to be paid to the fullest since they are crucial for the well-being of our society at large, today and tomorrow. Good teachers ensure that their students become critical and independent thinkers, but neither the voucher supporters nor the Republicans (almost the same) really want that. Good luck, Gov. Hobbs!

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Jan. 15 letter

Vouchers aren’t silver bullet

Re: The Jan. 13 article “School vouchers don’t solve the problem.”

This article should be required reading for any of our state officials that support education vouchers. Indiana’s experience is testament to the fact that the only thing that vouchers accomplish is to subsidize rich people that were going to send their kids to private school anyway! If we must have limited vouchers, target them to poor families with kids attending failing public schools. The remaining funds can go to shore up funding for our beleaguered public schools, which are far behind most other states in both performance and financing. School vouchers are not a silver bullet but a golden calf that too many in our state government wrongly worship.

Lee LaFrese

East side

Jan. 14 letter

Universal ESA expansion

The universal voucher ESA program is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates. The program, which was passed earlier this year, is set to have a significant financial impact on the state, with estimates suggesting it will cost over $500 million this school year and potentially reach $1 billion a year in the near future. The vouchers are being claimed by a large number of families whose children already attend private schools or are homeschooled, and the program does not have a cap on the number of vouchers available, leading to an unlimited amount of funding being taken away from Arizona’s public schools.

To address these issues and improve the situation, potential solutions include introducing a cap on the number of vouchers available, increasing regulation and accountability for private schools participating in the program, and budgeting for the program in advance to prevent the need for funds to be stripped from the education general fund.

Sarah Bihms

Northwest side

Jan. 4 letter

Ducey wasted tax dollars

What is fiscally responsible about $200 million dollars of wasted Arizona taxpayer dollars being spent on constructing and removing the worthless box cars on the Arizona/Mexico border?

Ducey should be held responsible and be personally billed that amount.

We have thousands of people in Arizona who are food insecure or homeless. Our education system (49th in the country in per-pupil spending) will lose $300 million dollars this year due to $7,000 voucher money to rich families whose children are already enrolled in private, for-profit and religious schools taking away money from and hurting our underfunded public schools. Ducey spends my tax dollars on his education failure and frivolous political stunts.

Shame on you Ex-Governor Ducey.

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Dec. 31, 2022 letter

Ducey-what a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. Note: Ducey calls charter schools state schools, but I believe most are owned and operated as businesses, funded by money earmarked for education. Charter schools are not required to follow rules, regulations and unfunded mandates established for public schools by our Republican legislators. These businesses could be owned by friends, business acquaintances, or even political supporters. I’ve heard of one charter school where owners used school funds for personal expenses, were prosecuted and found guilty, repaid a fraction of what they embezzled, and still own and operate the school (their business). Public schools deal with many challenges charter schools can avoid. Public schools serve everybody’s children and their only funding is the state — no extras like major fundraisers. Public schools need higher funding rates to accomplish what charter schools can choose to ignore. Let’s go for educating all children, not increasing profit for a few.

Edith Markle

East side