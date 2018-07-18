Summit nothing more than a facade
Donald Trump is to Vladimir Putin as Mike Pence is to Donald Trump. Watching the post-summit newscast, I was disgusted with the body language displayed by Trump toward his “competitor” Putin. The constant head nodding in assent to all Putin stated, denied or affirmed, the fawning smiles, shoulder movements leaning toward Putin’s podium were, to put it mildly, extremely passive and demeaning toward all Trump is supposed to represent in America. This “summit of leaders” was nothing more than a facade and waste of the world’s time!
Patricia O’Neill
Vail
Condemnation warranted
Although I did not vote for either Sen. McCain or Sen. Flake, I am 100 percent behind them in their condemnation of Mr. Trump’s shameful capitulation to Russian President Vladimir Putin. I only hope that other Republican senators and representatives speak out against Mr. Trump’s pattern of praising enemies and attacking our allies, and grow enough backbone to initiate impeachment proceedings against this president.
Michael Byers
East side
A day to remember
July 16, 2018 … a day that will live in infamy.
We have D-Day, VE-Day, V-J Day which commemorate actions and victories over totalitarianism and fascism. I propose adding PT-Day (Putin Trump Day) as a solemn remembrance of the day an American president sold out our country to a Russian criminal dictator. It is PT and not TP because Putin triumphed over Trump.
The “Repugnicans” in Congress, despite their rhetoric, will remain co-conspirators to this historic traitorous disgrace. Treason in the U.S. Constitution Article 3, Section 3: “… adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”
J. Hamdan
Midtown
US and Russia are opposites
Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in “Democracy in America” that there were two countries on opposite ends of the earth, the United States and Russia, that one day will rise up against each other. Even in the 19th century,
Tocqueville recognized two enemies with opposing values and national goals. Too bad we Americans don’t appreciate the warnings and lessons of history.
Barbara Benjamin
Foothills
Russia investigation is questionable
Whether Peter Strzok let anti-Trump bias influence the FBI investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election is uncertain. Three things are certain, however. First, a man is never his own best judge, hence his protestations mean nothing. Second, if the Justice Department and FBI have been investigating such meddling since mid-2016, they ought to have something by now. Third, Strzok’s ill-advised tweets do taint the case because any investigation not itself above scrutiny renders prosecution difficult.
Neil McCaffrey
Marana
Why the concern?
Why are we so damn concerned about immigrant children and their parents? All of them know coming here illegally and getting caught or claiming “asylum” will result in separation. Stop playing dumb and scamming the damn system. Do it the right way and you won’t be separated from anyone. Liberals get a clue.
Jose Rendier
Southside
Let’s get biblical, shall we?
It’s true that the Bible doesn’t specifically address illegal immigration. However, several passages condemn the oppression and exploitation of foreigners living among us, notably Leviticus 19:33-34, Deuteronomy 24:14-18, and Zechariah 7:9-10. Foreigners are often listed along with widows and orphans, to be treated with compassion and justice. We also have James 5:4, a scathing condemnation of those who grow rich through exploitation: “The wages you failed to pay the workmen who mowed your fields are crying out against you. The cries of the harvesters have reached the ears of the Lord Almighty.”
Americans pay billions every year to South American drug lords, devastating economies to enjoy a good time. Whole industries profit from illegal immigration, using the threat of deportation to keep poorly paid workers in line. If you want to end illegal immigration, look closer to home. Don’t hide behind scripture to justify cruel government policies against poor families.
Gail Gibbs
Oro Valley
Address the immigration crisis
Here are some suggestions for the debacle at our southern border. How about instead of cruelly separating children, this administration consults with Mexico instead of hurling insults at our neighbor? How about sending experts to these poor, desperate countries in order to assist their governments in aid that would support its citizens and defeat crime and corruption?
How about instead of billions spent on keeping “them” out we help them stay in their countries? No wall will stop parents trying to save their children from danger. The essence of this human disaster must be solved by seeking solutions at the source and not by inhumane treatment designed to punish victims who desperately seek asylum and hope for a better life.
Geneva Keith
Northeast side
Support for the born
I can understand why some want to see Roe v. Wade overturned to protect an unborn child. What I don’t understand is why many of these same people object to using tax dollars to help a child born into poverty. It’s as if they will fight for a child until it takes its first breath.
Tony Banks
Northwest side
TEP is showing its true self
It was not long ago that I thought of TEP as a friend to our community. They were involved with and
sponsored a lot of great Tucson events. I would see their support for the Tucson Festival of Books and Southern Arizona Research, Science, and Engineering Foundation and other great events, and I would be happy that they were a part of community. That has all changed this past year as I have watched them continue to attack solar power in our great city. No mask of community engagement is big enough to hide their greed. It has become obvious that they care more about the green of dollars then the green of our planet.
Michael Sloan
Midtown
Trump should have doubts
President Trump’s past experiences with the FBI and intelligence agencies support an understanding, by many, of the mistrust the president must have on the credibility of those agencies. The bias displayed by former CIA chief John Brennan and the FBI’s Peter Strzok among many others in the higher echelons of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies, would easily lead to one becoming paranoid. If you were treated as these agencies are treating President Trump would you unequivocally endorse their positions? I think I would do what former President Reagan said: “Trust but verify.”
John Ricketson
Sahuarita