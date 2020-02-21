Letters to the editor

The great Obama economy?
Democrats say that Obama had a great economy and that Trump inherited it. OK, Democrats, ask yourself why then was it that Hillary Clinton, touted by Obama as his third term, lost? If the economy was so great why did historically Democrat states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania go for Trump? Improvements to the economy under Obama’s eight years were because Congress bailed out the banks in October 2008, just prior to Obama, which sent the stock market soaring. It was due to the Federal Reserve’s pumping trillions into the economy and holding interest rates at or near zero. Obama had his stimulus, but he even said it was “not all that shovel ready” for jobs. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times just within Trump’s two years in office because of his tax cuts and a thriving economy. Corporations have repatriated $1 trillion from abroad into the U.S. economy. Trump’s new trade deals with Mexico, Canada and China should spur the economy more, something Democrats fear.
Aida Reed
North side
Cooper’s op-ed misses reason for outrage
Re: the Feb. 19 article “Stone yet another target of anti-Trumpers’ outrage.”
The author uses his opinion piece to slam Sen. Kyrsten Sinema despite her reaction being in line with more than 2,000 former Department of Justice employees who served under both Democratic and Republican presidencies. Will Cooper does not think that seven felony convictions warrant a significant sentence. Witness tampering by itself could have resulted in seven- to 10-year sentence.
The author whines that Stone might die in jail if the full sentence was served. Stone’s age is irrelevant. Committing a crime in your 60s does not justify a shorter sentence than committing the same crime at a younger age. And then Cooper attempts to throw suspicion on the prosecution because of their past association with Democrats.
Outrage is the correct response to the actions of President Trump and Bill Barr using cronyism and favoritism on behalf of Stone.
Mary Keerins
Foothills
Trump’s pardons continue slide
With Trump’s pardons of some very despicable characters, this country slides a little further down a very slippery slope. It’s his not so subtle way of telling us after his impeachment acquittal that he is going to do whatever he wants, and the rule of law be damned. As Louis XIV once said, “L’etat, c’est moi” translated “I myself am the nation.”
Mary Zimmerman
Saddlebrooke
Points in abortion letter need clarification
Re: the Feb. 19 letter “Gerson confused in his morality.”
I would like to clarify some of the points made. As a retired health-care professional I am convinced no one is “pro-abortion,” even those who perform the procedure.
Laws prohibiting abortion can be seen as unjust laws. As a public health nurse in Los Angeles prior to Rowe v. Wade the middle class and above were able to obtain safe abortions while others were left to procedures that could lead to death or a life of pain. Therefore we see a law that was not only unenforceable but discriminatory. This may be true for laws dealing with end-of-life issues. It is sad no effort is made to discover root causes for these procedures. One only has to look at the teachings of Jesus.
The writer mentions God’s judgment. I spent 16 years in Catholic schools where I was taught about God’s love and mercy.
Gloria DiCenso-Sprietsma
North side
Unmarked cars needed to stop speeders
Re: the Feb. 18 article “Lawmaker wants unmarked police cars to show logo, name of agency.”
I can’t believe Rep. Travis Grantham wants fewer unmarked cars on the streets. Since I retired two years ago, I could have cited at least 100 drivers going 20 mph over the limit and these drivers only care about themselves. Some vehicles travel I-10 at over 90 mph. The only way to stop these “idiots” is to have more unmarked cars. The speeding also happens in the city. They could use radar on road signs that are tied to a flashing red light to alert the law to speeders and that should make roads safer. These “idiots” cut in front of you and the reason for traffic being backed up for miles after an accident. Only after the speedsters feel it in their wallet by fines will their insane disregard to others change.
Alan Brizee
East side
Gerson is not morally confused
Re: the Feb. 19 letter “Gerson confused in his morality.”
I too am a Catholic and do not agree with the writer that our church tells us who we can and cannot vote for. Moral issues are vast and complex and Catholics are told to follow their well-formed consciences, which for me means being very well informed. I don’t believe any candidate is pro-abortion. No one wants to kill babies. Some are pro-choice, which is honoring the free will God bestowed on everyone. During and after the mother’s choice, let’s help her and her baby in all ways necessary to provide quality life without judgment.
When I stand before God in final judgment, I will say that I voted not to reelect the most immoral, corrupt, life-destroying president in the history of my country and God will say, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Sister Karen Berry, OSF
Midtown
What destruction
of land is acceptable?
I’m impressed that the Star has seen fit to print several pictures of border wall and associated road construction. All lament the damage to the desert but ignore the side that results in saving lives by reducing human and drug trafficking. There are already lots of roads in the desert so why did we allow their construction? And, I assume no one at the Star has noticed literally thousands of acres of total destruction around Tucson called “development.” Perhaps that destruction is acceptable because the right people profit.
Bob Glock
Marana
Global health is part of federal budget
Re: the Feb. 14 article “Who cares about the federal budget? We all should.”
This is the perfect time to care about the federal budget, as the appropriations process is underway in Congress. Fortunately, a bipartisan group Congress considers all Americans’ needs and America’s global health work as important, not cutting these funds, but like in the case of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, actually increasing them. If you want protections from disease, it is important to treat them globally. Both the Global Fund and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance strengthen local health-care systems that help stop new diseases before they spread. So let your representatives know our global health work must continue to be funded.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
What ‘we the people’ can and can’t criticize
I find it difficult to understand how the rise of anti-Semitism and recent surge of anti-Jewish violence gets equated with the need to stifle discussion about human rights violations in Israel as a means to end this violence. Anti-Semitism is a real problem in the United States, and has been inflamed and turned increasingly violent and deadly since the election of Donald Trump and his vitriolic, “there are good people on both sides” language. The recent surge is often tied to his exact words. Yet this becomes the rationale to attack the right of all people who may be concerned about the human rights of the Palestinian people. As a Democrat I am surprised that state Rep. Alma Hernandez would align herself so closely with President Trump’s logic on this issue. Criticisms of a country’s policies are not equivalent to criticizing a religion.
Ellen Punyon
Foothills
Rep. Finchem lives in a dream world
State Rep. Mark Finchem has a dream world. In that world everything is crystal clear. That is because none of the experts in their fields hold any sway any more. The public may have an opinion on a subject but the system is now too cumbersome to allow for their organized input into the legislative process. Or their input can be undone later by him and his pals at a Republican controlled legislature. And this is all true in the context of public education (control of curriculum), ballot initiatives (overly burdensome signature requirements) and university campuses (speaker control/restrictions). In Finchem’s dream world, he dispenses with those know-it-all experts and that pesky public and substitutes his own omniscient judgment instead. Through his deeds Finchem has proven himself the equivalent of gum stuck on the bottom of a shoe. It serves no useful purpose and is a persistent nuisance.
Paul Simon
Northwest side
Arizona bill would violate Constitution
Anti-Semitism, hate, and bigotry have no place in Arizona, or anywhere. And, the bills introduced by state Rep. Alma Hernandez (HB 2683) and state Sen. Karen Fann (SB 1143) have no place under our Constitution. If passed, they will violate the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution regarding freedom of speech. It is not a crime and it is not anti-Semitic to disagree with Israeli policy; it is not a crime to speak out in support of the rights of Palestinians, or in support of the right to nonviolently oppose Israeli policy that denies those rights. I urge our elected lawmakers to stand up for the human rights of all people.
Sarah Roberts
West side
GOP bills tighten voter initiative requirements
The freedom-hating Arizona Republicans in our Legislature are trying again to take all power from we the people. Not being satisfied with their actions in years past that already make it difficult or impossible for Arizonans to exercise their constitutional right to propose their own initiatives, they now want to make us obtain a ridiculous amount of signatures from all over the state, and to enable themselves to change any initiative we the people actually pass into law. Pay no attention to their lame excuses for doing this. None of their democracy-destroying measures would apply to political candidates, only to we the people. Two of the ringleaders in this are in LD11: Sen. Vince Leach and Rep. Mark Finchem.
Fortunately, LD11 voters have a choice this November. Check out the wonderful candidates running against these men and to help preserve our freedoms: JoAnna Mendoza, www.mendoza4arizona.com; Linda Patterson, www.lindapatterson4azstatesenate2020.com; and Felipe Perez, www.perez4arizona.com.
Grant Winston
Marana
Missing information in Democratic debate
Where were the questions and answers in last night’s debate concerning how do we restore truth, honesty and integrity in our national governmental system? How do we rebuild our infrastructure? How do we curb gun violence? How do we improve our public schools? How do we mend our broken relationships with the other countries in our world? How do we tackle global warming? How do we cut our national debt? Just to name a few of the crises facing us today.
Jane D Force
Oro Valley
‘Moral evil meter’
and the Pearly Gates
The letter “Gerson confused in his morality” says by supporting “moral evil” (as defined by the Catholic Church), you become accomplice to that evil. On Judgment Day, you’ll reap what you sowed according to how you voted. The author asks how, on Judgment Day, you’ll explain voting for candidates that destroy God’s creation. Does this apply not only to abortion and euthanasia, (disqualifying issues for a candidate, according to the church) but also to the destruction of planet earth? Will God ask you to explain voting for a candidate guilty of unbridled corruption, blatant lying, disregard for rule of law, adultery, war on the environment and separation of children from families? He should. These are pretty high up on the moral evil meter and should be “disqualifying issues.” Which of these issues might keep you from entering the Pearly Gates? Who decides where they fall on the “moral evil meter?” Be careful who you vote for, your afterlife may depend on it.
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley