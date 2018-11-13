The Loop is great
After another 20-mile bike ride on The Loop this beautiful fall morning, I think it’s important to continue to recognize the folks who made it happen. Chuck Huckelberry and his team did an outstanding job conceiving, planning, engineering and constructing this terrific asset
.
It’s also nice to see the county’s maintenance folks working hard to keep our investment in The Loop in great shape. We can run/walk/bike for over 100 miles and not deal with traffic!
The past few months have been disappointing with all the negative political ads and articles in the media. As a counter to this, we should be outspoken and recognize significant accomplishments in public works projects like The Loop.
As an engineering consultant, I have worked in the public sector throughout North America for over 40 years. These folks work hard for us and rarely get a pat on the back for services performed. Let’s do it more often!
Larry Jentgen
Foothills
Veteran supports TROT
I want to share my experience with an organization that has done so much for me and so many other veterans: Therapeutic Riding of Tucson, or TROT. TROT uses equine therapy — specially trained horses — to achieve therapy goals for injured veterans and children with special needs. I am a volunteer, and a client, who has used TROT’s services.
We learn proper equine care and horsemanship as well as search-and-rescue tracking skills. We work as a team, learning from each other as well as the instructors. This mimics the military experience of being a part of a unit, whether as a platoon, shipmates or an aircrew. The low-stress, supportive environment enables those with service-related emotional issues to focus on constructive and productive activities. From a physical standpoint, my flexibility and range of motion — especially in my hips and legs — are much improved.
Please support TROT. I believe it’s an extremely worthwhile community investment.
David Baker
East side
The futility of razor wire
The picture on the front page of Friday’s paper of our troops installing razor wire atop the border wall reminds me of pictures I have seen of Nazi Germany.
Aside from the disgust it generates in me, think of the manpower costs to taxpayers, which will be unjustified as it is basically a futile exercise. There is something new out — it’s called a wire cutter.
Arnold Kerman
Foothills
Why not pass road bonds?
My fellow Pima County friends, why did you all vote to not pass Proposition 463, the road bonds? We had a chance to fund the desperately needed repairs of our county roads without raising taxes and paying off with short-term notes.
Why complain about our roads and then refuse to pay for the repair? How does that make sense? As with any of the real estate that we own — and as county residents we all own these roads — it takes money and creative financing to keep them in service.
Prop. 463 gave us great choices. My apologies to the Pima County Department of Transportation for not giving you the appropriate resources to move us forward. Try us again.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
3rd parties just drain votes
Once again a third-party candidate hurt their cause. The way our political system is set up, only the two major parties stand a reasonable chance of getting their candidate elected. Third parties only serve to drain votes away from the Republican or Democrat candidate, thereby potentially hurting a candidate who might be somewhat sympathetic to their cause.
The current Senate race is a case in point. If the Green Party was not on the ballot, Kyrsten Sinema would have a much larger lead and the race could have been decided without all the turmoil . Even if Sinema was not the Green Party’s ideal candidate, its goals would be better-served by having her in the Senate than Martha McSally.
The Green Party candidate dropped out and endorsed Sinema, but it was too late to be of help.
Martin Greene
East side
Pathetic president in Paris
America’s veterans should be disgusted that the U.S. representative in Paris at the anniversary of the WWI Armistice is a weak, thin-skinned draft dodger and probably wonder why the White House didn’t send someone else. With all the chaos within Trump’s administration, they did send
the “ No. 1 Whining Wimp” to the WWI Armistice ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe. Hopefully every veteran in this country will remember hardships endured during their duty and vote in 2020 against a commander in chief that continually cries about the most trivial thing.
Owen Rentfro
Midtown
‘Walls’ — a poem
Walls cover the earth
like snakes, old walls, new walls,
walls to separate livestock, people,
countries, & all, all are defeated
by tunnel or shovel, or time;
Hadrian’s wall, the Berlin wall,
those in ruin or those still standing
waiting to fall, fall by abandonment,
by rain & hard weather, by everything
that did not create them.
Michael Gessner
Oro Valley
Where’s the wall money?
As the election dust settles, much of Congress’ focus will turn to the funding of our government. Current funding is to run out on Dec. 7. Some in the GOP are suggesting that funding the “Wall” will be a key element in the negotiations. Why is this an issue? By now we should have received the initial down payment or a least a promissory note from Mexico to cover the cost. Why would we consider dipping into the U.S. coffers when we have been promised that Mexico will pay? I don’t understand. What happened to promises kept?
Guy Brunt
West side
Hoffman column lacking
Mr. Jonathan Hoffman’s opinion piece of Nov. 11, “To fix problems, TUSD culture should change” lacked clarifying info; expertise in education or political affiliation. What it presented were shopworn critiques of public education and TUSD in particular, with the main target TUSD’s “corporate culture.” This term goes undefined but is identified as the cause for all of TUSD’s problems.
Mr. Hoffman’s “opinion” piece is a thinly veiled attack. His allies? Talk-show host Chris DeSimone, a proponent of the recently defeated Prop. 305, the Legislature’s’ latest attempt to strangle public education by siphoning off its funding.
Most disturbing was Hoffman’s use of TUSD Boardmember Mark Stegeman to buttress his attack. Stegeman has been on the board for 10 years; does he think — or wish Tucsonans to think — he isn’t part of TUSD’s “corporate culture?”
The Arizona Daily Star failed its readers by representing this information sans context.
Michael Mulcahy
Midtown