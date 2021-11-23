Letters to the Editor

Gas Prices
During a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked what her strategy was to lower gas prices. She laughed hysterically and said she wished she had a magic wand. I fail to understand the humor in rising energy costs. In the future, when President Biden has to pick Cabinet heads, I suggest he choose someone who has both empathy with the public and solutions to problems.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Arizona Redistricting Tucson Area Maps
I’ve lived in Tucson for 37 years. I'm excited to be part of the redistricting process by speaking at the recent IRC Virtual Town Hall. What struck me about the arguments of supporters of current Map v.10 was how little they seemed bothered that proposed LD17—a huge district separated by the Catalinas—is neither “compact” nor “contiguous.” It isn’t “competitive” in creating a haven for one political party. These concepts are state constitutional requirements for redistricting. The v10 supporters seemed far more preoccupied in creating a "community of interest” unified by its complaints about Tucson. I say, “Hey, neighbors, come on into Tucson and enjoy the rich diversity of businesses and restaurants, a world-class university, vibrant festivals and cultural institutions, and multiple opportunities to recreate in the out-of-doors." I support Draft Map v.9 for adhering to the state constitutional requirements.
Amy Gaiennie Tucson 85710
East side
Level the income tax playing field
In a November 11, 2021 Washington Post op ed, IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig provided fundamental facts alerting us to our crucial need to fund the IRS so it can fulfill its mission. Last year, the IRS collected over $4 trillion. That’s some 95 percent of the nation’s gross revenue. Due to IRS’s underfunding, some 15% of taxes owed annually are uncollected. That means that America lost about $700 billion in uncollected taxes last year.
Now’s the time for Congress to approve Biden’s ten year $80 billion IRS budget. Using the facts above, the IRS’s $80 billion budget might enable us to recover $7 trillion uncollected taxes.
Big businesses and wealthy individuals hire highly paid tax experts to cut their taxes while the IRS doesn’t have enough civil service wage auditors to keep them honest. We need to level the playing field so taxpayers on Main Street get an even break.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
Uniting people
There may be a silver lining to climate change. When farming can no longer feed people, middle class and poor people will, at first, experience food insecurity. The poor already suffer that. The wealthy will continue to eat well. But soon after food insecurity, climate change will cause actual famine. Americans have never experienced the stress of true famine. A study by Markus Heinrichs and Bernadette von Dawans outlines how the stress of disaster unites people. Hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, tsunamis, all tend to bring folks together. I guess the only good thing about climate change induced famine is that it is likely to finally bring Republicans and Democrats together, which happens under the stress of starvation. Joe Manchin might not be around when famine strikes our country, and the world. But Kristen Sinema probably will be. When that happens, will she get credit for uniting Republicans and Democrats? Seriously though, Senator Sinema, agree to lift the filibuster rule. Walk the walk, don't just talk the talk. Lives depend on it.
Louis Hollingsworth
West side