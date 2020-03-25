Letters to the Editor

Electoral College
an ingenious feature
Re: the letter “A woman was elected president in 2016”.
The writer says because Hillary Clinton received more votes, she won the election. He writes, the Electoral College is a flaw in the Constitution.
It is not a flaw. It is a brilliant feature that meets a basic tenet of the Founding Fathers to protect the minority from possible corruptness of the majority. They well knew the axiom “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
They knew the more populous states could control all if they had the power of plurality. That is also why we have two separate houses in our legislative branch, the House and the Senate. One represents each state based on population, and one represents each state equally. This structure protects both the majority and the minority.
Protection of the minority is a basic concept in our Constitution. It is a reason our form of government, as bad as some might think it is, is far superior to any other form designed by man (or woman).
Bud Watson
Oro Valley
Wall funds better spent dealing with virus
I recently spent a few days at a lovely Ajo Airbnb. I saw Organ Pipe National Monument’s beautiful wildflower display and decided not to visit the area where border wall construction is blasting through sacred Native American burial sites and our beloved Sonoran Desert.
There was endless construction traffic between Ajo and the border, and tankers filling up with our precious groundwater at sites I couldn’t determine. No lack of work in that industry. I agree with Vanessa Czopek’s March 19 letter: Funds from the border wall “emergency” should be shifted to a real emergency, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephanie Frederick
North side
Local restaurants
need your support
We just placed our first curbside order with one of our favorite restaurants, Bottega Michelangelo on Magee. It was wonderful and far exceeded any expectations! Huge portions of entrée and salad (serves four to six — more like six) at an incredible price. This is going to become a habit. Please, everyone give curbside dining a try and support our wonderful local eating establishments. They deserve it.
Rick Klumpp
Oro Valley
Presnell’s photos
are appreciated
Just a shoutout to Kelly Presnell for his “picture that spoke a thousand words” and the excellent accompanying article by Tim Steller of the day-after-St. Patrick’s Day edition. “Band together ... apart” indeed!
Connie Lauth
Northwest side
Briefings become all about Trump
After watching the last few COVID-19 briefings I became more confident that our government was moving in the right direction to curb its spread. President Trump seems to be listening to the experts and has acted as a commander in chief should. I looked past the need for presenters, Vice President Mike Pence in particular, to praise the president at every opportunity. OK, let’s give some praise, they are working hard.
Last Thursday’s briefing however, devolved into the Trump we have come to know, a thin-skinned narcissist who makes everything about himself. He used the briefing as a platform to air his ongoing grievances against the press, accusing them of lying and siding with the Chinese, among others. Meanwhile, experts whom we should hear from squirmed in the background on national television. Who should we believe — a free press with its flaws or a habitual liar?
Bob Tarpchinoff
Northwest side
