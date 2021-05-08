Letters to the Editor

Reid Park Zoo
I really liked Bob Vint’s suggestion about the zoo expansion in May 3rd’s Opinion section. I’m afraid it may be too late to change direction. But, it is wise and it is creative, and it speaks of the outside-the-box ideas I’ve seen implemented in other cities both nationally and internationally. Plus, he has creds right here in Tucson: a designer for the Desert Museum, a Tucson native, and a teacher of Urban Design at the UA Architecture School. Sounds great, let’s pay attention!
Charlanne Maynard
North side
Blackman not pro-life
Re: Sue Thompson, M,D letter May4th 2021, she states" I'm assuming he was willing, in Iraq, to kill the children of Iraqi mothers who would grow up to be soldiers" What an asinine assumption to make which, by the way has nothing to do with the sponsored bill. No military person I know of ever wanted to kill children!!! How stupid can you be? This was bad enough in Vietnam but this kind of thinking is way out of bounds, If you were my M.D I would have called and fired you today. I served from 1970 thru 1991 and I don't appreciate those kind of ill conceived comments especially by a health care provider.
Jerry Ferguson
East side
Cyper Ninjas.....Really?
Why did the Arizona GOP Senate hire a firm called "Cyber Ninjas? Cyber is defined as related to computers and the internet. That seems okay. But Ninjas? Definition is: covert agent(s) or mercenary whose functions include espionage, deception, surprise attacks and are known for using covert methods of waging irregular warfare and are deemed dishonorable. Maybe that is what those who hired them wanted! Guess I will change from Republican to an Independent.
Kathleen Gabhart
Northwest side
Message and questions for bigots
A bigot is a horrible thing to be. Hatred is evil. Love is good.
If you hate any group(s), you are a bigot
If you demonize/stereotype any group(s), you are a bigot.
Message for bigots: All 7 billion + humans on Earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens. All humans are of equal worth to God.
Questions for bigots: Did it every occur to you that your ideas could be mistaken?
Who or what do you consider to be “authority” and why? (It helps to question all authority)
Why do you feel threatened by people who are different than you?
These questions are to get people to start thinking instead of just “reacting”.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
May 3 opinion, "How to literally bridge park, zoo"
Re: the May 3 article "How to literally bridge park, zoo."
Architect Bob Vint's alternative Plan "G-minor" for Reid Park is pure genius. G-minor answers everyone's concerns.
It: (1)It expands Reid Park Zoo while (2)preserving Barnum Hill and (3)preserving the absolutely critical adaptive recreation center and aquatic center, while (4)costing far less money than either Plan D or G, (5)in an aesthetically pleasing and visually exciting way with a pedestrian bridge with impressive views.
This is gorgeous outside-the-box thinking! Kudos! I strongly urge all parties to adopt Bob Vint's Bridge to G-minor. It is win for all.
Regula Case
Midtown
Did you vote?
When does a vote not count? When the Tucson City Council votes to override a voter approved measure, i.e. Reid Park Zoo expansion/masterplan.
Steve Early
Midtown
Re: the May 5. article “Letters to the Editor May 5”
The Republicans must be, overall, an ignorant lot.
For more than a year, we have all endured the Covid pandemic. One of the pluses coming out of it is we all got to "meet" Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci told us the truth about the pandemic, as much as he was allowed to because of pressure from his boss. People responded to his truth-telling positively manner for the most part. People knew they could depend on him.
Funny how his lesson of truth doesn't pervade politics. In the case of Liz Cheney, she is held up to ridicule because she doesn't go along with the "former guy" and His Big Lie--the same person who sought to silence Fauci. She tells the truth and she will lose because of it. Apparently, Republicans don't want to work for a living. And they don't want to work for the public either. They just want to cheat their way through a worthless "career."
Cathy Smith
Sierra Vista
Maricopa vote recount
Joe Biden won the 2020 election by 7 million votes resulting in an electoral college win of 306 to 232. All 50 states, including Arizona, certified their results. Several states conducted recounts which did not change these results. No legal challenges in courts changed this. These are all facts.
We have a former, defeated president, Donald Trump, still insisting that he won the election. This is an outrageous lie. But it is a lie supported by too many Republicans including the Arizona State Senate. The Senate majority is now conducting their own audit of the Maricopa County votes, in the hands of Cyber Ninjas (a private company with no experience in this type of work). This is clearly an answer still in search of a question because the answer already determined is not the answer the Arizona Senate majority wants.
This is an embarrassment for the State of Arizona. It is also a danger to democracy because, in a democracy, the losing side accepts the results and moves on.
Brian Templet
East side
Credit Trump
for Warp Speed
Operation Warp Speed was the idea of former HHS administrator Alex Azar in the Spring of 2020. Trump agreed to the plan. Leaders from pharmaceutical companies, vaccine developers and the U.S. military were brought together to quickly, but safely develop COVID vaccines.
The federal government funded the manufacturing of 3 billion vaccines from the best contenders, way before they were approved by the FDA. A billion needles and syringes, as well as tens of millions of vials were acquired beginning in March 2020. The Defense Production Act was used 18 times. Emergency approval of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines was granted in mid and late December. And yes, there was a comprehensive plan for vaccine delivery.
The CDC enrolled UPS, FedEx, CVC, Walgreens, etc. as distributors of the vaccines. The Democrat biased news media pooh-poohed Operation Warp Speed and doubted whether a COVID vaccine could be safely developed by the end of 2020. The Biden administration has done the easier part well in distributing Trump's Operation Warp Speed vaccines.
Gusher Adams
Midtown
City Office of Equity
Bravo to City Council members Lane Santa Cruz and Karen Uhlich and Mayor Romero, for supporting and moving forward with the city Office of Equity. The need for this is well-stated in Steller's piece of 5/5/21 - 'the reason this is so important is that no matter how great our intentions are....we can still make choices that invest in systems built to serve the idea of whiteness' (and I would add, the systems and structures of white supremacy). As Santa Cruz says, 'we need to normalize these conversations even when they feel uncomfortable' - that's the way to truly begin to serve the needs of all community members in Tucson.
Sarah Roberts
West side