He’s more deluded
than dishonest
Donald Trump says many things that are untrue; he also believes many things that are untrue; he also disbelieves many things that are true. Let’s put aside the ignorance, arrogance, casual cruelty and lack of morality. Does he lie?
I think not: He truly believes what he says, forgets what he did, has little idea of what he will do, and functions in a world of his own imagination, fears and fantasies.
He is not a liar. He is delusional. Somehow this doesn’t make me feel any safer.
Norman Epstein, M.D.
Midtown
Hoping McSally asserts herself on military issues
I did not vote for Martha McSally in the November election, but I applaud her appointment to the Senate by Gov. Ducey. Why? Almost half the voters in Arizona indicated they wanted her to be our senator. When she was in the active military, she had no choice but to follow the orders of her commander in chief. If those orders were anathema to her, she had the option of resigning her commission. Now, as a senator, she has the rare opportunity to publicly denounce the orders of the commander in chief. Everything she fought for as a combat pilot is about to become unraveled. She put her life on the line for our country and knows war strategy far better than Donald Trump, who was elected commander in chief by a minority of the registered voters in our country. She earned her silver eagle. Martha, stand up for our country, not the narcissist who believes he knows more about military strategy than our generals.
Philip Fleishman M.D.
Midtown
Ducey’s moves erode trust in government
First, you created your budget contingent on Arizonans giving you an additional payment up to and even over a 100 percent greater cost to register already well-taxed motor vehicles.
Then you appoint Martha McSally, already rejected by the voters, to represent those same voters in the U.S. Senate.
We live in a country that professes to be a democracy when it is politically convenient, but shows an increasing willingness to disregard and suppress those with opposing views. Tolerance of gerrymandering districts, disenfranchising voters, and failing to count votes has set a dangerous precedent.
Governmental abuse of power, reflected here, causes people to be distrustful and lose faith in the worth of their individual vote, as indicated by low voter turnout. As the system breaks down, the premise of representative government fades. And the whole world is watching.
Jeff Whitmore
Midtown
Prevent head-on wrecks; demand an I-10 barrier
It is monstrous that the many Arizona voters support building more wall along the border yet do not harass the Legislature to build a barrier on I-10 between the northbound and southbound lanes between Phoenix and Tucson.
Four more lives were lost in a head-on collision just recently by some reckless driver crossing across the median.
It is time to scream and yell. I urge you to write or call your representative immediately!
Jane Leonard
Oro Valley
On wall funding, hold Trump to his promise
I fully admit that I am not a Trump supporter and do not wish to have a wall built across our southern border. However, if Trump and the Republicans want to build a border wall, let’s simply hold them to the campaign promise that Trump stated during the campaign and the Republicans supported.
If Trump wants his wall, let Trump make the deal with Mexico to have them pay for that wall. No American tax money should be used to build the wall; after all, that is the promise that Trump made to the American people. If no deal with Mexico can be made, then I repeat that no American tax money should be used for the wall.
If the Republican base wants to contribute to a Go Fund Me account for the wall, have at it.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
In emergency, break glass
I wanted the Mueller investigation to conclude out of fairness to the president, but I have changed my mind.
He is a serious threat!
Suppose you know someone who is driving a car, and they are a risk to the community and to themselves, you would take action to remove them from the wheel. The decision should be the same regardless of whether that person was a family member or not. There might be a little more reluctance, but decision would be the same.
The person responsible for the direction of this country putting us in danger. He has demonstrated that he will make emotional decisions. Will he make a dangerous emotional decision? Worldwide tyrants like North Korea and Russia are expanding their power.
Our strength has been our economy, but trade wars and tariffs are weakening that.
History has shown us that survival required allies. We are losing allies.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Democrat criticized for praising McCain
I received some flak from my liberal friends for writing a letter praising John McCain in a Minnesota newspaper.
I am a Democrat.
If someone can give me a good reason for Donald Trump saying “John McCain was not a hero” I would sure like to hear it. That comment I’m afraid showed me something about Trump that I think disqualifies him to be president.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
More evidence that Pima doesn’t care about roads
Pima County has absolutely horrid roads. Whenever they are mentioned, the go-to line by certain supervisors (and many others) is to blame the state for pulling HURF funds while at the same time saying we don’t have money.
Well, well, well. It sure looks like we have enough money for parks, space ports, asbestos infested former bowling allies and any other pet projects from Chuck Huckelberry. When will the voters of Pima County ever realize that Chuck and his rubber-stampers don’t give a rip about roads and truly making things better? So, we will have some behemoth sports park. Whoop-de-doo. We will still have horrid roads that must be traveled to get to that shiny pig.
Jon Hurtado
Northwest side