Trump shakes up the status quo
Re: the July 18 column “Critics of Trump-Putin summit are missing the point.”
Thank goodness for Rachel Marsden — and Noam Chomsky! They are a better source of information than Arizona politicians or local columnists and “experts.” The latter have too much at stake in an unsustainable status quo — one that pays its way with ever more unpayable debt created by politicians, bankers to the world and future generations. But Marsden should have included Democrats. It isn’t just Republican “defense-contractor campaign donors.” Add in Wall Street and foreign “contributors” to nominally philanthropic foundations.
At stake is a whole system of political economy based on continued U.S. hegemony, i.e. global financial and military dominance. U.S. foreign policy has been obsessed with maintaining that hegemony, to the exclusion of almost any other concern, including pretexts like “democracy” it uses as an excuse for invading countries attempting to go their own way.
Read Chomsky’s “Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance” or the work of economist Michael Hudson if you want to understand U.S. foreign policy.
Steven Lesh
East side
A series of unfortunate explanations
Let me try and get this straight: President Trump rejected the National Intelligence Agency, the CIA and congressional (and many other agency’s) findings that Russia was involved in disruption of our country’s 2016 national election’s and accepted Putin’s claim that Russia was not involved. Something is very wrong here, dangerously wrong.
Explanation: 1) Putin has videos of Trump and his various sexual exploits while in Russia. 2) Trump is a KGB agent. 3) Trump is having a secret affair with Putin. 4) Our president is even stupider than anyone realized.
All four scenarios are possible.
John Barthelme
Sierra Vista
Support Wendy Rogers
I recently met District 1 congressional candidate Wendy Rogers at a Marana gathering and wanted to encourage others to listen to her in any upcoming appearances. I found her to be thoroughly informative in discussing the issues; passionate and energetic in her beliefs; and, after spending a little private time at the close of the meeting, a very personable and warm human being.
Get to know Miss Rogers and help elect her to Congress. She needs our support. Let’s give it to her, proudly.
Bob Gawlik
Oro Valley
A farewell to Albertsons on 22nd
Fifteen years. That’s how long our family has been shopping at the Albertsons on 22nd and Wilmot Road. Our sons (both now grown) worked there as baggers, cashiers and in the deli during high school. We know pretty much everyone there and were greeted as friends and family whenever we shopped.
Thanksgivings will be especially hard this year. This was always our go-to store for the holidays and any last-minute shopping that needed to be done.
We were there after they closed off the bakery, produce and meat departments. Last Sunday, for the 50 percent off sale, my wife had tears in her eyes. We almost couldn’t finish. It’s too sad. There is no going back again.
Mike Collins
East side
A presidential nickname
It’s rather amusing that President Trump recently advised British Prime Minister Theresa May to sue the European Union over Brexit. In view of the president’s tendency for attaching disparaging names to his opponents, and solving most of his problems through lawsuits, I suggest we give him the tag of the Johnny Cash hit record: “A boy named Sue.”
Aubrey Evans
Foothills
Pitts’ detractors miss the mark
Re: the July 11 letter to the editor “Pitts’ brush is too broad.”
The Star has now published two letters attacking Leonard Pitts’ column of July 9 where he explains why he is a liberal. One of many accusations in this letter states that Pitts “is dishonest and wants us to feel sorry for him.”
What? One wonders if these complainers even read the column. Pitts ends his piece with the comment “So yes, I am a liberal. Because I have, literally, no alternative.” Those are my sentiments exactly.
Sidney Hirsh
Midtown
What has happened to our humanity?
Children in fenced cages? Children as young as 1 defending themselves in court with no parent present. What has our country become? As a parent or grandparent, place yourself in the shoes or the bare feet of these parents. Feel their pain, their horror of not knowing where their children are. The crime of these parents was to protect their children from the extreme violence in their country.
As a retired educator, let me assure you that the emotional damage to these young children will be lifelong and will affect their development. Anyone who values children wouldn’t inflict such pain. The first principle of religious belief is to value the life and dignity of the human person. Is it not our moral imperative to protect the migrants and refugees? Have we asked ourselves, “What would Jesus do?” Didn’t Jesus ask us to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and welcome the stranger?
Let’s not rest a moment until all of the children are reunited with their parents.
Mike Bubla
SaddleBrooke
Bond commission guarantees equality
Re: the July 16 column “Funding for Tucson roadwork to be distributed more equally.”
After reading the Road Runner column, I felt there were several points that should be clarified. I don’t believe that Tucson voters would have voted for Propositions 409 or 101 if they knew that Ward 6’s neighborhood streets would receive five times the investment that the neighborhood streets in Wards 1, 2 or 3 received.
If we want to get voters to support an upcoming parks bond (which Councilman Steve Kozachik seems concerned about despite voting against it) we need to reassure voters that residents in all parts of Tucson deserve equitable investment. The decision made by the Bond Oversight Commission does exactly that, it makes sure that all parts of Tucson receive equal funds to fix their streets.
Regina Romero
Council member, Ward 1