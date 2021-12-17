Letters to the Editor

Conspiracy theory, you say?
Re: the Dec. 14 letter "He forgot some conspiracies."
I just read a letter in the Dec. 14 Star where a reader states that the charge that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to help his 2016 campaign is “totally discredited”!
If the collusion charges were bogus, why were Paul Manafort and Roger Stone both sentenced to jail for lying to investigators about the Trump campaign and why did Trump pardon them both, if not out of gratitude and to keep them quiet?
The Mueller Report goes into detail about the numerous back door dealings between Trump’s campaign
and Russia. Collusion, anyone?
A final point: the writer also criticizes Stacy Abrams for accusing her opponent, Brian Kemp of stealing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The writer also calls this charge a “conspiracy”. In fact, Kemp, as Georgia Secretary of State, had overseen the purge of many thousands of potential Abrams voters prior to the election.
Look it up!
David Steinberg
Northwest side