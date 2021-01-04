Letters to the Editor

Vaccine won’t
give you COVID
When I learned that Moderna was looking for elders to participate in COVID vaccine trials, I didn’t hesitate to volunteer. Doing something positive brought a sense of purpose and order to uncertain times.
Although this study is a double blind, I knew I received the real vaccine from the reactions I experienced. The first injection made my arm sore and red, and it itched for a day. The second injection created a red area and one day of fatigue.
I think about no longer having wards of polio victims in iron lungs or outbreaks of smallpox because vaccines have been developed. This vaccine does not use a dead virus, but a messenger protein sent to your RNA to teach the body to produce protective antibodies. You cannot get COVID from this process.
Masks help, distancing helps. Now, roll up your sleeve, protect yourself, your loved ones, and those who work to keep us all alive and well.
Joan Kelley
Oro Valley
‘Medicare for All’
will mean long waits
The next time you talk to your doctor, ask him how many primary-care physicians. anesthesiologists, gastroenterologists and other doctors have left the area. Also, ask him why new graduating doctors will not even consider moving here to practice.
I’ve done that, and the answer is: Doctors are leaving or not wishing to come here because the area has too many people on Medicare or Medicaid, and physicians can’t make the money they can in cities with a larger and younger base.
Think what it’ll be like if and when the Democratic members of Congress pass Medicare and government-mandated insurance for all (which means set fees). How long does it take you now to get an appointment with a doctor? I wonder how long it will be if they get their way. I hope you can survive the wait.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
Quality schools should be Arizona’s priority
Gov. Doug Ducey continues his march to defy the will of the voters by opposing the voter-approved Invest in Education initiative. Presumably, he erroneously believes that the new law will discourage rich people from moving to Arizona. Yet it is the climate and natural beauty of our state that attracts new residents, not low taxes. In fact, studies have shown that Arizona’s failing education system is a disincentive for corporations to move here, with a resulting lower tax base and less opportunity for current residents to obtain good-paying jobs. Voters realized that education, not low taxes for rich people, are the priority for our state. Their will should be respected by our governor.
Sean Bruner
West side
Too late for Senate to redeem itself
A while back, Mitch McConnell urged his fellow Republican senators not to contest the Electoral College results when Congress confirms the presidential election outcome on Jan. 6. Doing so, he said, would be an embarrassment for the Senate. Sorry, Mitch, the Senate already is, and continues to be, an embarrassment.
Doug Smith
North side