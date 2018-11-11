A different perspective on asylum-seekers
Instead of engendering fear, asylum-seekers should be given homage for their bravery, tenacity and steadfast resolve. Despite horrible weather, a 2,000 mile march, fatigue, hunger, desperation and lack of water, they soldier on. Despite the many obstacles in their path, they remain determined and steadfast. These strong traits are ones that our country admires and cultivates.
Like many of our ancestors from other countries, members of this caravan have what we aspire to and teach our children. Instead of greeting them at the border with armed soldiers, numerous border offices should be established that will vet each walker, then assist them with asylum rights followed by aid in finding employment; temporary lodgings, medical care, food and clothing and the tools they need to apply for immigration status. This approach would be a great investment for our country.
Norma MacKenzie
Southeast side
Why the immigrant hatred and fear?
We need immigrants. The U.S. population is diminishing as fewer children are being born. Millennials will be retiring. The U.S. labor force is dependent on growth. The faster the labor force grows, the faster the economy grows. Already, unpicked fields are rotting, mobile home manufacturers in Florida and other states are threatening to move to Mexico.
So let’s start talking about legalizing the undocumented here and giving DACA people opportunities for citizenship. We need immigrants, so stop the fear-mongering and get to work on solutions.
Rosemary Hallinan
North side
A loss for Tucson
Re: the Nov. 4 article “Famed ‘ugly but honest’ car lot sold after 85 yrs.”
What a sad surprise to hear that Wanslee’s is closing. Our connection to the business goes back almost before my time. When my mother was pregnant with me, she was teaching at Amphi High School and was Mrs. Doris Wanslee’s business teacher. Mrs. Wanslee is the only person I can think of who still refers to my deceased mom as “that pretty young teacher.”
Tom Epperson and his wife, Dorothy, definitely deserve some time for themselves. I’m sure they stayed with the business for so long because they considered their staff and their repeatedly returning customers “family.” Tucson is losing a business that represented the way business should be done, not only a visual icon with the “Ugly but Honest” sign, but a business protocol. Thank goodness we did buy a new car from Tom when we were home in the spring! Now we’ll have to make it last.
Mary Giltner
Midtown
Discuss race with teens
Re: the Nov. 4 column “Parenting teens is harder than ever: Here’s some help.”
My husband and I attended the African-American Parents Conference hosted by TUSD on Nov. 3, and we are grateful for the opportunity to talk and learn about the challenges students of color face today. As parents of any racial identity, I encourage us to add race to the list of topics Dr. Marilyn Heins includes in her column about parenting teens.
In addition to kindness, sexual activity and responsibility, we need to educate all of our children (and ourselves) about the ways in which our society and institutions frequently treat individuals of color poorly and unfairly. We need to teach all of our children to be prepared to experience or witness disparate treatment, to respond constructively, to stand for racial justice, to excel despite the judgments of others and to change the narrative of race in America.
Jennifer Flagg
Midtown