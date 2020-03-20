Letters to the Editor

Remember, sports should be enjoyable
Re: the March 8 article “Greg Hansen: Dwindling attendance a troubling trend for Arizona Wildcats, rest of Pac-12”
I enjoyed the article and especially how you ended it with the tweet from Channing Frye. This really sums up the underlying issues in sports and many other social issues today. “No Smiles, No pride and no traditions”, in my opinion, the enjoyment in living has been lost by living for fortune, fame and power. Which none of these things can provide happiness if they are in control. In my opinion, in general we have lost the ability to enjoy the simple things in life, enjoy the experience, enjoy the relationships we have and enjoy making a difference. The pursuit for fortune and fame ends up empty, because there will always be someone better than me, smarter than me, stronger than me and there will always be someone looking to take my place. What is being exhausted to get to the top is not worth the price being paid, it ends up costing more than you want to pay … happiness.
Scott Bambrough
Marana
US not responsible for the world’s peace
Re: US is at fault for latest Mideast Crisis
As a Marine Corps infantry officer, I care deeply for my troops and must disagree with the writer. I agree with President Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria. We have no business having U.S. troops in between the Kurds, Turkey, Syria and Russia. It’s not the U.S.’s obligation to stabilize the region.
These people have been fighting each other since the beginning of time and will continue to do so. We had a mission of defeating ISIS and it was accomplished. That done, the Mideast actors are back to fighting each other. The Kurds can take care of themselves as they have done for a thousand years.
The Russians will now spend their treasure and military in a futile effort. Do you really think they can stop these people from killing each other? When the Russians conquer territory, guerrilla warfare will reoccur.
If refugees flood into Europe, then it’s a European problem. Let them send troops into the area to manage the problem.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
God gave us reasoning and free will
Re: the March 9 article “Letter: Many Catholics confused about voting”
I’m a cradle-born Catholic, I feel the writer’s reasoning, convictions are half-baked, unreasonable truths. The notion a person’s vote should be based on one issue is a complete fabrication. God gave us the power to reason and a free will.
Although abortion, euthanasia, and assisted suicide are choices I would not make, they are choices. I am guided by my free will and reasoning.
The thought of having unregulated, filthy back rooms for abortions is abhorrent to me. It defies a human right to her free will and reasoning.
In voting for a president of my country who is a womanizer, continues to lie to the American people, cheats his own “charity “ by stealing money for a self portrait, his political “buddies” are in prison, has been fined $150 million for a fake university, the list goes on, but he says he is against abortion is laughable. My vote for someone of his character is an astounding no.
You have reasoning and free will, use them.
Anita Tomola
Green Valley