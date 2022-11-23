Letters to the Editor

I Support Chris Magnus

Chris Magnus leader of OUR Border Agency.

1. Limiting high speed chases of overloaded vans to reduce fatalities is a humanitarian value.

2. Apprehensions of Border Crossings are over a million per year. Should he be so cruel to the crossers that they will discourage others from following in their footsteps? Is cruelty by our Law Enforcement officials to be one of our National Values? Do you wish to live in a country with that value? Our government needs to pass Immigration Reform laws. Republican and Democrats both want this. We need the labor of the immigrants.

3. When climate change forces tens and then hundreds of million immigrants to cross our borders then millions of us will also be moving to cooler climes like Canada. This is going to be a problem for our children and grandchildren that we need to start fixing now.

George Monroe

Midtown

Election 2022

Hey Kari.

Why not continue following your Trumpy playbook and call the Arizona Secretary of State and ask her to please just find you the twenty thousand or so votes that you need to win.

Scott Seidler

Midtown

Bike theft problem

We have a real problem in Tucson with bike thefts. I lost three and one friend said she had a total of five stolen. These were locked up in very public places.

The first thing the police ask is "What is the serial number?" When you tell them you don't have it they inform you too bad, sorry about your bike that is the end of it. If you can't prove it is yours it wasn't stolen.

So if you have a bike you care about take a photo of the serial number or even better write it down on the inside of your closet door. Then when it is stolen you will have at least a tiny chance of getting it back.

It is a sad fact that you can't own a bicycle here without having it stolen.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Re: the June 8. article “Letter: Trump robbed of his Presidency”

Can't understand the democrats tried every socialist way to get rid of Trump and failed. Why can't the American public take serious heed to this. The democrats stole the last presidential election I don't know how but I will continue to expose their betrayal of the american voting system. Plus the fact for the last two years the democrats have all but destroyed this country. Biden is a joke his staff is telling him what to do plus both houses are run by anti-American theology. This election is another result again the democrats have again controlled the vote and again I will persue getting answers as to how their doing it. This election this year watching closely notice the democrats stealing the vote. I perdict the damn demorcats will keep control of both houses, if so we will suffer another two years of democrat excessive abuse of federal government funds.

What's wrong with country have we become sheep easily preyed by demoratic wolfs ?

Galen Babbidge

East side

Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continued her Trump-inspired nastiness with her tweet "Arizonans know BS when they see it". I think Kari is actually right about that, given the results of most the key state-wide races.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley